Langford resident J Scott and over a dozen neighbours are upset over a proposal for two 11-storey buildings along Fairway Avenue. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Langford residents concerns rise over proposal for two 11-storey buildings

Group calls for more green space, independent traffic feasiblity study

A Langford resident is speaking out against the proposal for a pair of 11-storey buildings near her home in the 600-block of Fairway Avenue and Goldstream Avenue.

J Scott, who has lived in the area for 18 years, says she’s appalled that a building of that size could end up being built in a neighbourhood which predominately has single-family homes with only one level.

“The absurdity of these towers in our part of Langford doesn’t seem to fit,” said Scott. “It blows my mind. Six to eight storeys makes sense, but why 11? The impact that would have on traffic is insane.”

In July 2019, Scott canvassed the neighbourhood to petition for her concerns over traffic, crime, parking and density when the same project was initially proposed by Design Build Services (DB Services) as a six-storey building. At the time, Scott was worried that they would expand their building size after buying up four adjacent properties.

Since then, she says the developer has amassed five properties and updated the initial design proposal from 200 to 224 residential units. DB Services hasn’t confirmed the details of the proposal as they say it would be “inappropriate and unprofessional” to release any details prior to their presentation to city council.

Nearly a year later, the Langford resident is worried the pandemic has given way for city council to move forward without enough public input.

She’s since launched her website, fairwayneighboursunite.com, to inform others about the development she believes is flying under the radar.

READ MORE: Concerns on the rise over six-storey building proposed for Langford

“It’s sad cause I bought into this neighbourhood because it’s quiet,” said Jason Price, a resident along Fairway Avenue for the past seven years.

“[Two 11-storey buildings is] a huge amount of people to put on a small street that doesn’t have enough to sustain it. If the front has lower buildings and gradually grows I think that’s fine, but we’re not Toronto. I don’t think it adds to the neighbourhood in any way.”

Price is one of over two dozen residents who have joined Scott’s push for not only calling for more green space on the property, but also an independent traffic feasibility study to see how existing vehicle flow could be affected, as required by the Ministry of Transportation.

While the City has yet to announce the reintroduction of in-person public hearings, Scott hopes the public will be allowed call-in access whenever the proposal gets its first reading.

The City of Langford says the proposal hasn’t been scheduled on any upcoming agendas, as DB Services is going back to the Planning and Zoning department after revisions from their initial proposal in May 2019. In terms of approvals, the developer still needs zoning, a development permit and a building permit.

“I’m trying to get the word out, but the pandemic has changed how we interact and I’m not knocking on doors anymore,” said Scott. “It feels to me like developers have been given a green light, while the taxpaying citizens of Langford are being kept in the dark.”

ALSO READ: Langford approves permit for 124-unit mass timber building

