The Happy Valley Market wass cordoned off by police tape after reports of a shooting late Tuesday morning. (Swikar Oli/News Staff)

Langford shooting suspect is banned from having firearms: West Shore RCMP

Investigators ask witnesses and occupants of the brown Cadillac Deville involved to come forward

A suspect arrested for the shooting at Happy Valley Market in Langford was in possession of an unauthorized firearm at the time of his arrest, the West Shore RCMP revealed at a press conference Wednesday.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man, was arrested for dangerous operation of a vehicle and “firearm related offenses,” said Const. Nancy Saggar.

West Shore RCMP is submitting a package for the Crown today that also puts forward a charge relating to the violation of a court order barring the suspect from having a firearm, Saggar said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Police call Happy Valley shooting an ‘isolated and targeted’ incident

The shooting outside the store was reported Tuesday around 11 a.m., although motivations that precipitated the incident are still unclear, Saggar said.

Police believe the occupant of a brown Cadillac Deville was the intended target in the shooting. That vehicle was found abandoned on Leila Road in Colwood. Police are looking for the vehicle’s occupant, a Caucasian man in his 30’s, last seen on foot in the area of Royal Colwood Golf Club. He is not considered to be a suspect, Saggar noted.

ALSO READ: Pair of crashes snarl traffic on Veterans Memorial Parkway

“Right now we only have one side of the story, and we need to figure out what the other side is,” she said.

The suspect was arrested after colliding with a semi truck on Veterans Memorial Parkway as it was fleeing area of the shooting in a white Kia.

Police have not found a connection between the shooting on Tuesday and one two weeks ago on the West Shore, she added.

With a suspect in custody and a firearm taken off the road, police have “nothing to suggest” the possibility of present danger to the public, Saggar said.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Horgan heckled as gas prices sit at record high, could go up more
Next story
Female real estate agents warned of suspicious man in Metro Vancouver

Just Posted

Saanich Police salutes fallen officer

Const. Robert Kirby was killed in the line of duty on April 24, 1960

Horgan heckled as gas prices sit at record high, could go up more

Premier John Horgan blames refiners, not taxes

Good Samaritans rescue Sidney senior trapped under mobility scooter

78-year-old broke her pelvis and spent a week in hospital after the accident

Langford shooting suspect is banned from having firearms: West Shore RCMP

Investigators ask witnesses and occupants of the brown Cadillac Deville involved to come forward

Downtown Victoria Shoppers Drug Mart to take over previous Chapters location

The drug store is moving next door to take on a two-storey expansion

VIDEO: Police dog in Oregon struck by 200 porcupine quills during pursuit

The German shepherd had to be sedated and was in treatment for more than two hours

Wanted by Crime Stoppers

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt?

Images of one of the word’s most iconic landmarks were seared into… Continue reading

Island Cup set for East Sooke on May 3-5

Off-road racing event expected to attract over 50 racers

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

Female real estate agents warned of suspicious man in Metro Vancouver

The man requests to see homes alone with the female agent, police say

SPCA investigating after newborn kittens found in Vancouver dumpster

The kittens were found suffering from hypothermia and dehydration

Experts butt heads in court, hunter loses case for return of ram

Despite expert testimony, judgement says ram probably underage

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

Most Read