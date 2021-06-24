Langford shopping centre patrons asked to not bother mama bird nearby

Centre says the swooping starling isn’t harmful and is being protective of fledglings

Westshore Town Centre is giving visitors a heads-up about a mama bird who may swoop their way as she protects her young over the next week or two.

A spokesperson for the centre said that, like every year, mother starlings are protective of their fledglings – birds who have hatched but can’t fly yet – nesting in a tree in the east side parking lot. That protective nature sometimes includes swooping at, but not harming, patrons arriving and departing.

Rebecca Catley, vice-president of communications for QuadReal Properties, said no one has been harmed and they’re in touch with the B.C. SPCA to ensure they’re doing the right thing when it comes to the starling nest.

Visible signage letting visitors know the bird is close by has been installed, and patrons are asked not disturb her for about the next two weeks, Catley said.

