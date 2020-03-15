Langford shuts down all activites at City Centre Park as of Sunday

Langford has shut down all activities at City Centre Park and North Langford Rec Centre for the next 30 days, in reaction to COVID-19 fears. They will reevaluate to extend the closure by April 15. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Langford is taking extra precaution against COVID-19 by shutting down City Centre Park as of Sunday.

In a press release on Saturday, the city said they plan to shut down all activities at Goudy Turk Field, Westhills Stadium, Playzone, both dry and ice rink, Langford Bowling Lanes for the next 30 days.

City officials will review whether the closure should be extended by April 15.

“There remains to be no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Langford, both the city and PPH (Performance Plus Hockey) have decided it is in public interest to limit unnecessary exposure to taking a proactive and preventative approach.”

Additionally, the North Langford Rec Centre on Bear Mountain has shut its doors in the ‘best interest of public health’ and will follow the same closure period.

Langford mayor Stew Young has said he believes schools, colleges and universities must be shut down immediately, similar to how Ontario and Quebec have responded, according to an e-mail statement on March 13.

Young goes on to suggest that BC Ferries should allow people to stay in their cars while on board. Currently, there is a rule against drivers staying on the bottom deck in their vehicles.

The City adds that they discourage any gatherings of 50 or more people, saying that residents should think twice about going to small or medium sized gatherings to slow down the spread of the virus.

