Langford Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore in Langford has tested positive for COVID-19, the company posted on its website Wednesday.

In the notice, Loblaws said the employee has tested positive on a presumptive test, meaning it has been confirmed at a local level, but is still waiting for a national body to confirm it.

The employee was last in the grocery store on March 24.

On Wednesday, B.C. hit a record-breaking 1,013 new single-day cases, with 47 of them in the Island Health region.

