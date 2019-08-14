Man who tortured, killed Langford teen Kimberly Proctor denied day parole

Kruse Wellwood in prison for 2010 sexual assault and murder of Langford teen

One of two men responsible for the brutal sexual assault, torture and murder of Langford teen Kimberly Proctor has been denied day parole.

Earlier this year, Kruse Wellwood applied for day parole from Mission Institution, a medium-security prison where he is an inmate. On Wednesday the Parole Board of Canada denied his request.

Proctor’s aunt, Jo-Ann Landolt, said the parole board did not find Wellwood psychologically fit for day release.

“I didn’t expect anything else,” said Landolt. “All of us really didn’t expect him to be released.”

But that doesn’t mean the hearing process wasn’t extremely difficult and emotional for the family, she added.

READ ALSO: Family of Langford’s Kimberly Proctor brought back to ‘emotional state’ as her killer applies for day parole

In 2010, 18-year-old Kimberly Proctor was sexually assaulted and murdered by Wellwood, then 16, and Cameron Moffat, then 17.

After learning of Wellwood’s parole application in May, Proctor’s family released a statement re-iterating the horrific nature of her assault and the final moments of her life.

Proctor’s father, Fred, said he was told his daughter was tortured, bound and thrown in a deep freezer while alive, eventually succumbing to asphyxiation. The next day her killers put her body in a hockey bag, took her to a ravine and lit her body on fire.

READ ALSO: Proctor’s killers troubled, angry from the start

Landolt said members of the teen’s family prepared statements and sat through the hearing.

“All in all, I mean, it’s been difficult,” she said. “But at the end of the day, we all felt good about it. He’s where he should be, and this just confirms that he will be in there for along time.”

Landolt said she and the family feel positive and are hoping Wellwood does not apply for parole again. “If he does we’re just going to go again,” she said. “It’s important for the family to be there to support Kimmy after everything she went through.”

The Parole Board of Canada has not yet responded to a request for the parole decision.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
North Saanich cat has leg amputated after being shot
Next story
VIDEO: City of Victoria finds high numbers of single-use items in initial stages of garbage analysis

Just Posted

Man who tortured, killed Langford teen Kimberly Proctor denied day parole

Kruse Wellwood in prison for 2010 sexual assault and murder of Langford teen

North Saanich cat has leg amputated after being shot

RCMP issues warning to pet owners in the area

West Shore teen who died of suspected fentanyl overdose remembered as ‘kind’, ‘bubbly’

Abby Barker, 16, was set to attend Oak Bay High in the fall

GardenWorks’ time on Oak Bay Avenue winding down

With development proposal before the city, store looks for new location for 2020

Saanich council giggles through public-less public hearing

By the third item at Monday’s public hearing, council and staff were alone in chambers

VIDEO: City of Victoria finds high numbers of single-use items in initial stages of garbage analysis

Environmental scientists dig through local trash bins to see what people are throwing out

POLL: What is the main thing you would like to see improved on BC Ferries?

BC Ferries passengers are sounding off on what they would like to… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Defence minister asks watchdog to investigate racism in the military

Concerns have increased in the wake of reports about right-wing groups recruiting service members

RCMP investigate racist, hateful letter sent to B.C. resident

The highly threatening message was sent to a Reddit user’s parents in Coquitlam

U.S. couple donates $10,000 to Terrace search team to thank them for late son’s recovery

The body of Warren Sill, 26, was found 80 kilometres east of Terrace in 2012

Employer groups drop out of WorkSafeBC review in protest

NDP government’s reviewer ‘biased, exceeding mandate’

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Cause of death unknown in Langley teen’s suspected overdose at skate park: father

Toxicology tests have been ordered to determine if drugs are the reason for 14-year-old’s death

Most Read