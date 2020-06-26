Spencer Middle student Kylee Booth is making free masks for teaching staff and frontline workers on the West Shore. She’s made over 100 masks since March. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Langford teen sews free masks for middle school staff

Grade 7 student generously makes over 100 masks

Kylee Booth had just finished battling pneumonia at the end of March when she came up with an idea to help her teachers at Spencer Middle School avoid catching a cough – or worse COVID-19.

“The community has done a lot for me and I thought it would be a good time to give back,” she said.

She wasn’t familiar with the sewing machine, but with help from her mom Collette, she’s producing nearly a dozen at a time.

Now, she’s made over 100 masks for staff at Spencer Middle.

Whenever she drops by a grocery store, she’s prepared with masks in hand.

She’s been handing them out to frontline workers and whoever wants them, free of charge.

READ MORE: POLL: Do you wear a mask when you go out in public?

The masks reversible with a pipe cleaner placed by the nose area to help prevent glasses from fogging up.

She’s made a variety of options such as a Mustang logo for her brother and Disney’s Stitch from Lilo and Stitch for herself.

“We want this pandemic to end as quickly as possible and I’m so proud Kylee has taken this on to help in a positive way in her free time,” said Collette Booth.

As Kylee finishes up her last week in classes, she misses hanging out with her friends. For most of the pandemic, she’s only been able to catch up over a phone or video call every now and then.

“My mom started teaching me when I was younger, but I never was interested,” the teen admits. “I’m glad that I started this cause I’m getting good reactions so far. I’m getting better [at sewing], but I still poke myself with a needle sometimes.”

Anyone interested in a free mask can contact email facemaskslangford@gmail.com or call 236-464-0570.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

CoronavirusSD62

