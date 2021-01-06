Langford thief snagged after someone rifled through four vehicles

A 37-year-old Langford resident with a lengthy criminal history was snagged by West Shore RCMP Tuesday (Jan. 5) after surveillance footage showed someone rifling through at least four vehicles.

On Dec. 27, police received multiple reports of thefts from vehicles in the 2400-block of Azurite Crescent with personal belongings including identification and money stolen.

Police linked surveillance footage with a suspect, a 37-year-old man known to West Shore RCMP and they executed a search warrant on his residence. Police seized 25 pieces of stolen identification and other stolen personal belongings.

West Shore RCMP are searching for the owner of this stolen safe. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

On Jan. 5, police arrested the suspect who is set to appear in court Jan. 6. He was arrested on three counts of theft, four counts of possession of stolen property and two counts of failure to comply with recognizance. At the time of his arrest, he was wanted on numerous warrants and was bound by a court order for an unrelated investigation.

Police returned the majority of stolen belongings to their owners, but are still looking to identify the owner of a black and silver safe. Anyone with information can call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

