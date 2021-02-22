Langford to connect Massie Drive to Thomasset Place

Construction expected to begin in May finish this summer

A couple of cul de sacs in Langford are set to make a connection.

The city plans to join Massie Drive to Thomasset Place.

Michelle Mahovlich, director of engineering and public works, said in a letter to residents that the work is part of Langford’s transportation planning for the downtown core, which considers connectivity for pedestrians, cyclists, vehicles, emergency response, and alternative routes.

The work will go to tender in the spring and begin in May, with completion targeted for the middle of summer.

The plans include completing a sidewalk from Veterans Memorial Parkway to Claude Road on the south side of the road to provide a pedestrian pathway along that frontage. The south side was chosen because it has the most single-family homes with individual driveways that front Massie Drive and Thomasset Place, Mahovlich noted.

A path will be added that extends from 723 Massie Dr. south to the mall and downtown to provide a convenient link for residents on Massie Drive to walk or cycle to the downtown core, and additional parking will be added to the area.

Langford had previously purchased the properties that will connect the two streets, which include 723, 727, and 729 Masie Dr., 744 Danbrook Ave., and 727 Thomasset Pl.

Coun. Roger Wade, chair of Langford’s transportation and public works committee, said the project has been part of Langford’s long-term plans for quite some time.

“We have to have other options for traffic flow as the downtown core densifies,” he explained.

