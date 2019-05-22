Langford trucks vandalized for third time in five months

An employee of a Langford transportation company is frustrated after trucks were hit with graffiti vandalism for the third time in six months.

Philip Chan, a broker-contractor for Day & Ross Freight located on Jacklin Road in Langford said he noticed the graffiti Saturday when he arrived at work at 7:30 a.m.

READ ALSO: WATCH: RCMP arrest four girls in two days for spray painting graffiti

He said five 5-tonne trucks and a 1-tonne truck had graffiti on them. He said he suspects it happened some point in the early hours of Saturday.

Chan said the trucks have been vandalized twice before, in February and on Boxing Day. Each time, RCMP have been contacted but Chan said he’s not sure if the people who committed the crime will be found.

“Whoever the culprit is should be caught,” Chan said. “These (trucks) are drivers’ livelihoods and they’re not expecting this vandalism to happen.”

READ ALSO: Two graffiti incidents in two days concerns West Shore RCMP

Chan spent Saturday washing the graffiti off his truck for what he said was hours. He also spoke with a bylaw officer in Colwood, where he lives, and said the officer is looking into their files related to graffiti.

“I was planning on washing it on the long weekend but I wasn’t expecting the graffiti writing on there,” Chan said.

West Shore RCMP did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazete.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter