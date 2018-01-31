Langford Western Foods sold to Fairway Market; no changes at Sooke location

The local ownership of Western foods has sold it’s Langford store, but no changes are planned for its Sooke operation.

Fairway Market bought the Western Foods in Langford, located on Goldstream Ave., and will be opening under its new ownership on March 1.

“Fairway Market is proud to take the reins from Western Food Langford and continue with the core values & traditions of quality products, quality service, and excellent value while supporting the community,” the company said in a press release.

The company opened it’s first market in 1963, and now has nine stores operating on Vancouver Island. This will be the second Fairway Market to open in the Westshore community.