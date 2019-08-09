(Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Langford youth with fake rifle leads to police response

West Shore RCMP reminding public to be cautious with replicas and aware of environment

West Shore RCMP responded to a report of a youth carrying what appeared to be a rifle on Aug. 9 in Langford.

According to Cst. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer, officers attended Meridian Avenue and Irwin Road near Mount Wells Regional Park, where they confirmed the youth was a 12-year-old boy who was apparently playing with a fake rifle.

“West Shore RCMP would like to remind the public to be cautious with firearms and/or replicas, and be aware of the environment and the perceptions around them,” Saggar said.

She said investigators later confirmed the replica toy weapon was a military-style, airsoft rifle.

“It was very realistic looking,” she said. “We spoke with the boy and his family who were understanding of police concerns in responding to this type of a file.”

