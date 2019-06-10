Mayor Stew Young as they announce 40 additional housing units that will be added to the Station Avenue affordable housing project for Indigenous families in need. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Langford’s affordable housing ownership program has 21-family wait list

Mayor says city subsidizes large affordable housing projects

The City of Langford, on average, processes approximately one or two housing resales and receives around five applicants a year to the city’s Affordable Home Ownership Program, according to the city’s planning department.

RELATED: More affordable housing for Indigenous residents coming to Langford

The program consists of 39 single family homes and eight condos, and the wait list currently has 21 qualified families, the city adds.

Ballooning housing costs in the city have discouraged developers from providing additional units as part of the rezoning process under the program, Mayor Stew Young said.

Developers instead opt to contribute to the Affordable Housing Reserve Fund, typically $1,000 for each single-family dwelling equivalent being built.

READ MORE: B.C. invests in 1,100 new homes for Indigenous residents

In 2012, council updated its Affordable Housing and Amenity Contribution Policy, which specifies contributions that may be required as a condition of rezoning land for increased density, allowing applicants an option to either provide one in 15 dwellings created by rezoning as an affordable housing unit within the program, or a cash contribution to the Affordable Housing Reserve Fund.

The money that has been raised supports non-profit housing projects within the City, which can impact a larger number of families, Young noted.

ALSO READ: Langford affordable housing development complete

He used the example of the 73-unit apartment on the 600-block on Goldstream Avenue, the 100-unit building coming to 731 Station Ave. and the 132-unit development at 713 and 715 Treanor Ave. as developments accepting applicants for affordable or subsidized rental housing that have had their application fees waived and received money from the fund.

However, since 2011, over 3,200 new rental apartment units have either been constructed or are currently under construction, according to the city.

“The gap is so great that we had to find a way for affordability, and I can sit 50 people in an apartment [rather than] one person [in a house],” he said.


swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Victoria driver pays $575 fine for tossing lit cigarette onto street
Next story
Seeds of dissent growing on Peninsula farms

Just Posted

Developer looks to demolish building remnants of downtown Victoria fire

Victoria staff recommend demolishing the former Plaza Hotel ‘as soon as possible’

Rider calls ‘Nascar of cycling road racing’ in Victoria a ‘tame race’

The Canadian Masters Cycling Championship results are in

1,400 classic cars come to Victoria as Northwest Deuce Days return

After three-year hiatus, Northwest Deuce Days runs from July 18 to 21

Buy your own dinosaur fossil for as low as $7

T-rex fossils are all sold out

Grafitti on the rise with six arrests in 35 days by West Shore RCMP

Man arrested for spray painting on Millstream Road

WATCH: 7th annual World Oceans Day makes a splash at Fishermans Wharf

Education and fun combined for all-ages ocean-conservation event in Victoria

Pilot killed in New York City helicopter crash

The chopper crashed onto a Manhattan skyscraper rooftop

Hudson’s Bay executive leads bid to take retailer private

Hudson’s Bay has struggled to adapt to a changing retail landscape

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot ever available to be won in B.C.

Police respond to report of gunshots in Courtenay second day in a row

‘Bullets are flying in our tiny little neighbourhood’ says neighbour

Man OK after riding off cliff while dirt biking after drinking in Nanaimo

Rider allegedly admitted he’d consumed alcohol prior to middle-of-the-night ride

Two people dead after Okanagan boating crash

RCMP confirmed two men have died in a boating collision on June 9

Too cute to be true: BBB warns of fraudulent beagle puppy ads online

Buyer asks people to pay with Google Play giftcards

Northern Sea Wolf arrives a year late for open house in Port Hardy

“It’s been a long wait to see the Northern Sea Wolf arrive in town”

Most Read