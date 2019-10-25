Clarity Cannabis is opening the first legal cannabis dispensary in Langford (File contributed/Clarity Cannabis.)

Langford’s first legal cannabis dispensary opens this weekend

Clarity Cannabis is opening its third Greater Victoria location

The City of Langford gets its first legal cannabis dispensary this weekend.

Clarity Cannabis opens its third store in Greater Victoria at its new location at 693 Hoffman Ave. While four other cannabis stores are also approved to open in Langford, Clarity will be the first to open.

“We’re a B.C.-based brand and we’re proud to be providing Langford its first source for legal cannabis,” Clarity’s founder Michael Forbes said in a statement. “Our ethos has always been to focus on creating an approachable and informative retail environment for cannabis consumers from all walks of life, and the opening of our third Greater Victoria location is a testament to these values.”

WATCH: Two cannabis dispensaries legally open in Victoria

The new property will act as Clarity’s flagship location, with a space of 2,000 sq. ft. and 39 “sensory jars” for people to smell and see samples of products.

The store opens on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. The first 50 cstomers will be given branded merchandise, with no purchase necessary.

For more information you can visit claritycannabis.ca.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook Send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

Previous story
Pacheedaht and SD62 sign a formal education agreement
Next story
Wind gusts 70 to 90 km/h expected across Greater Victoria

Just Posted

UPDATED: Next sailing on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route is 7 a.m. on Saturday

BC Ferries cancels more sailings due to high winds, modified schedule for evening

Hermann’s co-owner says it’s ‘bittersweet’ to sell his father’s business

Victoria’s downtown music staple, Hermann’s Jazz Club now for sale

Headstone dedicated to family that died in largest maritime disaster in West Coast history

Friday marks the 101 anniversary of the sinking of SS Princess Sophia

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps receives first poppy, launching the 2019 Poppy Campaign

Poppies will now be for sale across the city to fundraise for veterans before Remembrance Day

Greater Victoria girl, 6, dies after battling rare genetic syndrome

Lexi Townsin is described as a charismatic girl who loved to sing

VIDEO: On the hunt for Oak Bay’s most wanted

Three does left to vaccinate in first year of program

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives

The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories for Friday

A round-up of today’s top stories

LIVE BLOG: Thousands join Greta Thunberg for climate strike in Vancouver

Other speakers at the event include David Suzuki and Tiny House Warrior activist Kanahus Manuel

‘Emotional’ Margaret Atwood receives rare honour from the Queen

Author of Handmaid’s Tale receives Order of the Companions of Honour

‘We can’t fix all of it’: B.C. mayor says costs of updating deadly lake likely too high

Man-made lake where two girls drowned remains closed as B.C. city council deliberates updates

B.C.’s longest-serving female MLA announces retirement after 28 years

Ex-speaker Linda Reid silent on legislature liquor removal

Light-entangled deer spotted in Vancouver Island town

Typically conservation will safely capture the deer and remove the item once located

Most Read