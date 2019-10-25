Langford’s first legal cannabis dispensary opens this weekend

Clarity Cannabis is opening the first legal cannabis dispensary in Langford (File contributed/Clarity Cannabis.)

The City of Langford gets its first legal cannabis dispensary this weekend.

Clarity Cannabis opens its third store in Greater Victoria at its new location at 693 Hoffman Ave. While four other cannabis stores are also approved to open in Langford, Clarity will be the first to open.

“We’re a B.C.-based brand and we’re proud to be providing Langford its first source for legal cannabis,” Clarity’s founder Michael Forbes said in a statement. “Our ethos has always been to focus on creating an approachable and informative retail environment for cannabis consumers from all walks of life, and the opening of our third Greater Victoria location is a testament to these values.”

The new property will act as Clarity’s flagship location, with a space of 2,000 sq. ft. and 39 “sensory jars” for people to smell and see samples of products.

The store opens on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. The first 50 cstomers will be given branded merchandise, with no purchase necessary.

For more information you can visit claritycannabis.ca.

