Grand lobby in #MyBelmont's new sales centre at 915 Reunion Ave. (#MyBelmont)

Langford’s #MyBelmont neighbourhood reveals fourth and final phase

Total project includes more than 500 residential units and 160,000 square feet of commercial

The organization behind Langford’s #MyBelmont neighbourhood has unveiled its fourth and final phase to the community of 521 apartments and condos: a 2,500-square-foot sales centre that opens to the public at 915 Reunion Ave. on July 24, along with an additional 80 units.

#MyBelmont is a 22-acre community with 160,000 square feet of commercial space recently developed by Crombie REIT that targets first-time home buyers, working professionals and down-sizers.

The project’s fourth phase, dubbed Reunion at #MyBelmont, introduces the sales centre as an “immersive, technology-supported buying experience” according to a press release.

When completed, Reunion’s 11,000-square-foot common indoor space will include a grand lobby, private party lounge with gourmet kitchen, a barbecue terrace overlooking the Galloping Goose, a modern fitness club and a “European-style” pet club.

The sales centre, unveiled on Thursday, features a full-scale display home and community renderings for both day and nighttime. “It’s really beautiful – I’d like to move in,” media spokesperson Marie Zirk said of the model home.

The sales centre is also a coworking location meant to accommodate remote workers, with private rooms, virtual meeting booths and shared workspaces. Residents will also have access to the 4,000-square-foot Belmont Club.

Belmont

