Langford’s Show & Shine marks 12 years of celebrating car culture

Langford’s annual Show & Shine auto show celebrated its 12th anniversary last Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. Despite the morning rain, hundreds of visitors strolled up and down Goldstream Avenue.

Since their creation going all the way back to the 19th century, cars have been a source of fascination for many.

A testimony to the inexhaustible ingenuity of humans, motor vehicles have shaped history by revolutionizing industries and transportation. Today, car shows around the world celebrate this legacy, bringing together car owners and enthusiasts to share their common passion.

One of these events is Langford’s annual Show & Shine, which celebrated its 12th anniversary last Sunday (Aug. 18). Started by former Langford mayor and avid car collector Stew Young, the event was designed to be a free, family-friendly gathering where the community could come together for a few hours.

The event has grown in size and importance over the years, and now features more than a hundred cars, including a legendary Ford Model T, the iconic 1978 Crown Victoria, and a few 1990s Japanese models.

For Langford councillor Colby Harder, who was born and raised in the community, this event represents part of Langford’s DNA.

“Obviously, the Western Speedway probably comes to mind for a lot of people if they're thinking about Langford’s car culture. But what I think the Show & Shine [demonstrates] is that it extends past the race track and goes into the garages and the yards of people all across Langford.

"This event… is growing every single year and the fact that we have to shut down our main street just to be able to show it off really goes to show… all the hard work that goes into all these vehicles.”

Although she admits to not being a car aficionado herself, Harder values the event for its significance to the community.

“To see the smile on the car owners' faces and hearing the stories that come out with each individual car are my favourite parts,” she said. “It's just a glimpse of the past, which is such a beautiful part of our community as it's growing.”

Although the morning rain prevented more than 150 cars from showing up, it did not deter hundreds of people from coming out and contemplating the vehicles parked alongside Goldstream Avenue.

Among those, one car attracted the gaze of numerous onlookers, and Langford resident Darren Kitson was proud to showcase his nearly century-old car.

“This car is a 1926 Ford Model T Touring, Canadian-made, and 100 per cent period correct,” said Kitson. “It was last restored in 1996 and it was my grandfather's car. I bought it off his estate and it'll go to my grave with me. I'm never going to sell it.”

He currently owns nine vehicles and a few motorbikes, but Kitson said that the Model T holds the greatest symbolic importance.

“My grandfather bought it when he was 92 and he called me over to look at the car,” said Kitson. “My grandpa is the one who got me into old cars, so for him to call me to come and give him my opinion on it was a big moment for me.

“I've had a couple of other cars, from hot rods to muscle cars, but nothing is as fun as the oldest one I've ever owned.”

Kitson, a second-time participant, explained that the Show & Shine allows him to connect with like-minded people and maybe brighten someone else’s day.

“If you look around, even if it’s a rainy day, try and find somebody that's not smiling,” said Kitson. “Everybody's got gripes going on in their life, but they come to a car show and they forget. They're looking at shiny things and things that remind them of their childhood.”

A few steps away from his car, Kitson visited his friend Joel Telford whom he helped, over the last years, to work on his 1978 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck.

Telford explained that he traded a 1964 Chevelle for the C10, which he has been working on for the past eight years. However, the truck is more than just a way for him to connect with others and showcase his hard work: working on it gave him purpose and served as a form of therapy.

A little more than 20 years ago, Telford was rear-ended by a pump truck while driving a tractor at work in Alberta.

“I broke my back, broke my ribs, broke my neck, broke collarbones, punctured my lungs and [the hospital staff] had to put me in a medically induced coma,” said Telford. The accident left him wheelchair-bound for the rest of his life.

Though Telford admitted to going down a “dark path” at times during his recovery, he persevered, visited the physiotherapist, and got back on track. Even if his mobility is now reduced, working on his truck keeps negative thoughts at bay and gives him a sense of purpose as well as a means to connect with others.

With the help of his friend Kitson, Telford changed his truck’s motor, repainted it a deep matte black, added stock tail lights, and converted the doors to rear-hinged doors, making it easier for him to get into the vehicle. In the coming months, he plans to add a twin-turbo setup to his truck.

“I do have a hard time working on it now, but I do as much as I can and that's all that matters,” said Telford. “Once you're a hot rodder, you're always a hot rodder.”