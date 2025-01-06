B.C. Dairy Queen offers Trudeau resignation specials

Politics meets poutine at Langley fast food restaurant

A sign board for the Langley City Dairy Queen offered politically themed meal deals in the wake of PM Justin Trudeau's resignation on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.

1 / 1 A sign board for the Langley City Dairy Queen offered politically themed meal deals in the wake of PM Justin Trudeau's resignation on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Advertisement

A Langley Dairy Queen outlet has ventured into politics with a signboard offering deals in honour of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation.

The fast food outlet at the corner of 203 Street and Fraser Highway was offering a "Trudeau resignation special" with $2 burgers on Monday, Jan. 6.

The other side of the Dairy Queen sign board offered "Poilievre 4 PM poutine" for $5.

Trudeau announced at a Monday morning news conference that he would be resigning as prime minister once a new Liberal leader is chosen. He also announced that Parliament will be prorogued until March 24.

The Langley Advance Times has reached out to the owner of the Langley City Dairy Queen for comment on the political promotion.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has been attempting to bring down Trudeau's minority government for some time, but was stymied by a supply and confidence deal the Liberals had struck with the NDP. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh withdrew the NDP from the deal late last year, which put the Liberals, who have been trailing very badly in the polls for some time, in danger of failing a confidence vote in the House of Commons.

A failed confidence vote would have triggered an immediate election. Trudeau's pause of Parliament until the end of March will prevent a confidence vote for several months, meaning an election can't happen before April.

In the Cloverdale-Langley City byelection on Dec. 16, Conservative Tamara Jansen won with 66.2 per cent of the vote, compared to 16.1 per cent to her nearest competitor, Liberal candidate Madison Fleischer. The riding had previously been held by Liberal John Aldag.