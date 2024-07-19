B.C. teen found dead in Surrey; homicide police investigating

Teenager reported missing day before

A 17-year-old Langley teenager was found dead in Port Kells July 19.

The teen, Wenyan Michael Zhao, had been reported missing by his family the evening before on July 18.

Surrey Mounties issued a press release advising Zhao's body had been found and the death was “deemed suspicious" and as such, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) would taking over the investigation.

Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha, Surrey RCMP media relations officer, wrote Zhao's body was found in the 17900-block of 99A Avenue early in the morning, at 5:30 a.m.

“Surrey RCMP frontline officers and General Investigations Unit were deployed to the scene and officers remain in the area to gather additional evidence,” Sangha wrote. “Preliminary investigation has determined the death of this person to be suspicious in nature and IHIT has taken conduct of the file.”

Sangha added that based on Surrey Mounties’ initial investigation, police think the suspicious death is “an isolated incident.”

Sangha also noted Zhao’s family had been notified.

Police said they’ve identified Zhao in an effort to get help from the public to move the investigation forward.

Zhao was reported missing after last being seen in the 5900-block of 206th Street in Langley.

“IHIT is looking for information regarding the movement of (Zhao) between 9 p.m. on July 18 to 5:30 a.m. on July 19,” Sangha wrote. “Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the IHIT Information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca."