Homicide cops seek to trace B.C. teen's last movements

Langley's Wenyan Michael Zhao, 17, was found dead in Surrey July 19

Police are calling the death of a Langley teen "suspicious" after the body of a 17-year-old was found in Port Kells July 19.

The teen, Wenyan Michael Zhao, had been reported missing by his family the evening before on July 18.

Surrey Mounties handed the case over the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) after an initial investigation.

“This remains a suspicious death,” Corporal Esther Tupper of IHIT wrote in a press release July 22. "Investigators are still working diligently to build a timeline of Michael Zhao’s movements on the evening he was last seen alive.”

Tupper said IHIT now wants to speak to friends and associates of Zhao and are asking anyone with info to contact them.

"IHIT continues to investigate the death of (Zhao) in partnership with the BC Coroners Service, Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS), Surrey RCMP, and Langley RCMP," wrote Tupper. "Preliminary information indicates that this is an isolated event with no connections to the B.C. Gang Conflict."

Tupper said police are speaking with Zhao's family and friends to figure out what he was up to before he went missing.

"Michael Zhao was last seen leaving the area of Willowbrook Mall in Langley at around 9:44 p.m.," wrote Tupper.

Zhao was wearing a tan or brown coloured T-shirt with the word "Nike" on it in white letters. He was wearing dark-coloured shorts with a tan trim along the bottom.

"The investigation led police to the area of 180 Street and 98 Avenue in Surrey," Tupper wrote. "Surrey RCMP was dispatched and a search commenced."

Mounties discovered Zhao's body at 5:30 a.m. in the 17900-block of 99A Avenue. After gathering initial evidence, Surrey RCMP "determined the death" to be "suspicious in nature" and called in IHIT to take over.

Police said they’ve identified Zhao in an effort to get help from the public to move the investigation forward.

Zhao was reported missing after last being seen in the 5900-block of 206th Street in Langley.

IHIT is now piecing together info about where Zhao was between 9 p.m. on July 18, to 5:30 a.m. on July 19.

"CCTV footage from the Willowbrook Mall area is being released to help identify potential witnesses," wrote Tupper. "Any friends or associates of Michael Zhao who have not already spoken to police are being asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca."