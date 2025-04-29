Lapu Lapu day attack sparks Eby to launch B.C. event safety commission

11 people were killed in the April 26 SUV attack in Vancouver

B.C. Premier David Eby says it's more likely than not that the province will hold a public inquiry in the the fatal SUV attack at the Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day festival.

However, that inquiry into the attack won't happen until the court process is finished. The suspect, Kai-Ji Adam Lo, was charged with eight counts of second-degree murder on April 27, and Vancouver police say more charges are expected in the coming days and weeks.

Eleven people were killed in the SUV attack at the Filipino festival in Vancouver on April 26. At least two dozen others were injured, with seven in critical condition as of Monday afternoon and another three in serious condition.

"I would like to do (the inquiry) today, but we are restricted in doing that because there's a significant risk of compromising the criminal investigation prosecution," Eby said while speaking to media in Victoria Tuesday (April 29).

"I think this individual is a mass murderer. I think he should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. There are lots of people who struggle with mental health issues in our province. This man made the decision to run down children and seniors at a celebration in the community."

Vancouver police have said Lo, 30, has "had previous interactions with police and medical professionals related to mental health." Lo also had contact with police in a neighbouring jurisdiction on April 25, but it was not criminal in nature and mental health intervention wasn't required, Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison said Monday.

Eby said British Columbians want answers about the contacts the individual had with the mental health system, what services were delivered, and what decisions were made in relation to how he presented information that was given to them.

"The criminal justice system is not dedicated to those questions."

Eby added it's premature to draw any conclusions about the particular circumstances of the murder of children and seniors at the Lapu Lapu Day festival, the suspect's state of mind, or his interactions with the system.

"I think that information will come out," he said, adding that he's encouraging Health Minister Josie Osborne to release all of the information they feel they can under provincial laws.

In the meantime, the province will be launching an independent commission aimed at ensuring safety at future public events. Eby said there is a group of people looking for answers, advice and information for anyone planning a public event this summer.

"What do we need to do? How do we plan for this? We can't wait to get those answers."

Eby said the province will hold an independent commission that will have a "quick turnaround" to gather information on best practices from other jurisdictions, as well as working with police on "how best to practically secure events and minimize risk to the public so that people can feel safe and comfortable attending and celebrating with their communities."

He added his hope is the commission will have full answers for organizers for cities big and small across the province by June. He also already has a commissioner in mind, but wouldn't share who it was.

Vancouver police are expected to provide another update on the attack Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. PDT.