Large dog attacks mother and child in Langford

Mother puts three-year-old on top of car to protect him

A large dog is in the possession of CRD Animal Control after it attacked a Langford mother and her child near Glen Lake on Nov. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police are reminding the public to stay alert after a large dog bit a woman who was out with her three-year-old in Langford.

The mother put her son on the roof of a car to prevent the dog from biting him while throwing branches to get the dog to back off.

“The dog did bite through the woman’s rain boot prior to police arriving on scene, but did not break through the skin,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations with West Shore RCMP.

The incident took place on Thursday, Nov. 19 around 4 p.m. near Glen Lake at the intersection of Glen Lake Road and Monnington Place.

“The officer acted quickly and retrieved a leash from his police vehicle. The officer was able to leash the dog and get it under control.”

The dog was turned over to Capital Regional District Animal Control, who are following up with the animal complaint.

READ MORE: Central Saanich dog walker warns of eagle attacks on small dogs

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

dog attackWestshore RCMP