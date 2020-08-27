Large party with DJ in Gyro Park shut down after call to Saanich police

Saanich police were called to a large party with a DJ and more than 100 guests in Gyro Park on Saturday, Aug. 22. (Google Streetview)

Saanich Police Department has yet to issue any COVID-19 Related Measures Act (CRMA) fines despite a large party Aug. 22.

Police were called just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22 to shut down a large Saturday night party in Gyro Park with more than 100 attendees and a DJ.

Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich police, said the event appeared to be a birthday party and was “in the process of disbanding” when officers arrived.

While the Saanich Police Department has yet to issue any CRMA tickets, their colleagues in Victoria have.

On Aug. 21 – just hours after the province authorized the fines for those who violate COVID-19 safety orders – VicPD issued a $2,300 CMRA ticket after a man ignored warnings to shut down a party in his one-bedroom apartment on Fort Street.

Anastasiades is hopeful that the incident in Victoria serves as a warning that police have the option to issue hefty fines. He added that aside from a few incidents, there haven’t been many large gatherings in Saanich and that for the most part, residents are complying with the provincial health officer’s safety orders.

