Police have blocked section of Bethune Avenue, remain on scene

Saanich police closed off parts of Bethune Avenue due to an undisclosed incident on Wednesday (Oct. 19). (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

An undisclosed police incident left a street near the Uptown Shopping Centre in Saanich closed off on Wednesday (Oct. 19).

Officers arrived at a home on Bethune Avenue, between Saanich Road and Cloverdale Avenue, sometime before noon.

Saanich police officers remain on scene and expect the street to stay closed to traffic for several more hours.

More to come.

SaanichSaanich Police Department