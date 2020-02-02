Large search for three missing men continues in Sooke area

A.J. Jensen, Cory Mills and Eric Blackmore have been missing since late Friday night. A large search effort is currently underway in the Sooke area (Ashley Payne/Facebook)

Dozens, if not hundreds, of Sooke area residents have resumed their search Sunday morning for three men in their early 20s missing since late Friday night, with local search and rescue officials currently setting up a base camp in Shirley.

Witnesses last reported seeing Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen — each said to be 20 years old — together last Friday night around 11 p.m. They are said to be travelling together in a blue Dodge Dakota with license plate reading NY9677.

The search, which has been underway for more than 36 hours, so far has taken residents to popular, familiar locations like Alyard Farm, as well as various backroads in the area, with searchers driving as far as Port Renfrew, according to Danielle Jensen, Jensen’s mother. Researchers have also taken to analyzing Facebook posts to identify locations where the trio might have gone. Jensen said reports of her son being spotted in the Fraser Valley are false.

The current search unfolds after days of heavy rain and Jensen thinks weather has played a part in this situation.

“The best case scenario is they got stuck in some mud,” she said. “They are just sitting there, waiting for somebody to get them out.”

RELATED: Heavy rain leads to wastewater overflows, contamination of Greater Victoria beaches

According to Ashley Payne, the trio likes to go off-roading on Forebay Road in the Jordan River area. “Worried my cousin and his friends are broken down in a no service zone with this awful weather,” she said on Facebook. “Very out of character for all of them to not keep in touch.”

A local SAR officials briefed searchers Sunday morning, reminding them of the difficult road conditions that will likely await them in the backwoods. SAR is also trying to organizing a helicopter to assist with the search from the air and have asked searchers to stop flying drones.

“Just spoke to [SAR] and they are trying to get helicopters in but they [will not] fly if there is any other air traffic or drones in the area,” said Adrienne Maccoy, a point echoed by others on the site.

Medea Mills, Mills’ aunt, said none of the three men had ever had any history of being out ot touch for any extended period of time.

“These are good boys,” she said. “They don’t drink. They always let parents know that night. These kids are hard-working and they are good kids,” she added, her voice breaking.

Danielle Jensen echoed Mills’ state of mind when asked what is going through her mind right now.

“Prayers, lots of prayers, that they are safe, that they have stayed with the vehicle, that they stayed together,” she said.

Updates to follow.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com