Bartlett Tree Experts removes a chestnut tree that may have been poisoned on Beach Drive in Oak Bay. (Flavio Nienow/News staff)

Large tree in Oak Bay that may have been poisoned coming down today

The tree removal is expected to take all day

A large chestnut tree in Oak Bay that may have been intentionally poisoned is coming down today.

The removal of the tree, which sits on Beach Drive, is being done by Bartlett Tree Experts and expected to take all day.

The tree’s rapid declined spurred an investigation by the District of Oak Bay and Oak Bay Police in May. Depending on the outcome of the investigation, criminal and civil charges may be laid.

READ MORE: Large Oak Bay tree dies after possible poisoning

Oak Bay Police and the District of Oak Bay were not immediately available for a comment.

Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties told Oak Bay News earlier this year this was a complex case.

“These files can be more complex than one might think,” said Bernoties in June. “Even when it might be obvious who has motive, we need to establish ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ that a specific person is the actual individual who committed the offence.”

Whereas, in a civil proceeding, Bernoties explains, there is a lesser burden which is often referred to as a “balance of probabilities.”

More to come.

– With files from Keri Coles

 

flavio.nienow@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps in favour of proportional representation
Next story
Pipeline opponents blast Trans Mountain re-approval plan

Just Posted

Very Good Butchers to appear on Dragons’ Den

Victoria-based vegan company will star in Nov. 29 episode

Robbery suspects who rammed Sooke police car still at large

Cube van found abandoned in East Sooke

Fog in Victoria affects at least four airlines

Oct. 23 is the fourth day in last week fog has cancelled flights

Athlete who survived head-on collision offers GameChanger award for women

Victoria woman competed in an Ironman two years after doctors told her she wouldn’t walk

PHOTOS: Bear fishes for salmon in Goldstream Park

Each fall thousands of vistors head to the park to watch the annual salmon spawn

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

Officials say 70 per cent of people in those provinces will get back more than they end up paying out as fuel costs rise to incorporate the carbon tax.

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson ‘feeling good’ after concussion

Rookie is back practising after being sidelined by Florida defenceman Mike Matheson

UPDATED: 34 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait

Tour company says vessel experienced some kind of mechanical issue

Pipeline opponents blast Trans Mountain re-approval plan

Environmental advocates, First Nations leaders say NEB review has same flaws as it had before

Opioid crisis may be shortening British Columbians’ life expectancy: report

Canada among healthiest wealthy countries, but 8,000 overdose deaths since 2016 are causing concern

Duncan mountaintop war monument “desecrated” by 4x4s

Senior dismayed to find off-road vehicles parked with tires on cairn

Delivery of cannabis could be impacted by postal strike

BC Liquor Distribution Branch look at alternative third-party delivery services

Local businesses that go above and beyond honoured at annual gala

Better Business Bureau of Vancouver Island Torch Awards go Nov. 2 at the Union Club

Most Read