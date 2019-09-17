Large willow tree comes down in Beacon Hill Park

The tree has been in place for decades at Goodacre Lake

A large willow tree at Beacon Hill Park came down on Monday. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

An iconic tree in Beacon Hill Park came down Monday, crashing into the pond below.

The large willow tree has been stationed near the stone bridge at Goodacre Lake for decades. On Monday, however, the roots shot up into the air, with large chunks snapping at the bottom before the weeping greens careened into the water.

The tree has been temporarily taped off with orange pylons, but the City of Victoria said soon the parks and recreation department will cut up the tree into chunks before leaving the wood for residents to claim if they so choose.

