The largest indoor soccer training facility in B.C. is coming to Langford by the end of the year. It will be near Langford Lake, in the Kettle Creek Crescent area. (Photo courtesy of Pacific FC)

Largest indoor soccer training facility in B.C. coming to Langford

Facility owned by Pacific FC and will offer community programs

By the end of this year, Langford will be home to the largest indoor soccer training facility in B.C.

Pacific FC, the Island’s new professional Canadian Premier League soccer team, will own and operate and train at the new facility. It will also be used for community soccer programming to encourage and build soccer culture in the region.

“We’re trying to grow soccer on the Island,” said Pacific FC president Josh Simpson. “We want to build the culture of soccer and how do you do that? You get facilities like this one. It’s going to make soccer fun.”

At about 55,000 square feet, the facility will contain multiple artificial turf fields and will be operational year-round. It’s costing Pacific FC about $5 million to build and is projected to be complete by December.

Simpson noted that there are many similar structures in Europe and across Canada. He said they are very successful in promoting the sport.

The indoor facility in Surrey is comparable to the one that will come to Langford but is still smaller, Simpson said, at about 30,000 square feet.

When asked why the team decided to build in Langford, Simpson replied, “why not Langford?”

“The City of Langford is absolutely booming,” Simpson said, noting that he has received a lot of support for all Pacific FC endeavours from the city and Mayor Stew Young.

“We’re very excited about the new indoor training facility Pacific FC is building in Langford,” Young said. “Not only does this year-round venue add another artificial turf to our community, but it provides opportunities for youth, community groups and high performance teams to practice and compete at the next level no matter how bad the weather is.”

The practice facility will be located near Langford Lake, in the Kettle Creek Crescent area.

shalu.mehta

@goldstreamgazette.com

 

The largest indoor soccer training facility in B.C. is coming to Langford by the end of the year. (Photo courtesy of Pacific FC)

The largest indoor soccer training facility in B.C. is coming to Langford by the end of the year. (Photo courtesy of Pacific FC)

Previous story
51 cats and dogs surrendered to the Victoria Humane Society last week
Next story
Number of employement insurance recipients in Greater Victoria down

Just Posted

BREAKING: Morning apartment fire in Saanich on Richmond Road

Residents were evacuated around 4:30 a.m. Friday

Largest indoor soccer training facility in B.C. coming to Langford

Facility owned by Pacific FC and will offer community programs

Number of employement insurance recipients in Greater Victoria down

2,050 people across region received EI in April 2019

Proposed drive-thru for Saanich closer to opening

Construction could start in October pending municipal approval

51 cats and dogs surrendered to the Victoria Humane Society last week

Organization overwhelmed and looking for facility to house the pets saved from communities that cull

Victoria church displays memorial tapestry for those lost to opioid crisis

Christ Church Cathedral hosts talks on opioid crisis on June 26 and July 3

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the government’s decision to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion?

The federal government announced Tuesday its approval for the Trans Mountain pipeline… Continue reading

Woman sues Kelowna RCMP officer over ‘abhorrent’ interrogation in sex assault case

The woman involved in the 2012 interrogation is suing the officer and B.C.’s Minister of Justice

VIDEO: Rare white killer whale captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

B.C. oil tanker ban squeaks through final vote in Senate

Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast

B.C.-born Carey Price brings young fan to tears at NHL Awards banquet

Anderson Whitehead first met his hockey idol after his mother died of cancer

Nanaimo a prime market for new plane, Air Canada says

Vice-president previews Airbus A220, praises Nanaimo’s growth in passenger numbers

VIDEO: B.C. woman talks about the most common and dangerous disease you’ve never heard of

Nelson’s Emma Weiland lives with endometriosis

Most Read