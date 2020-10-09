Last call for feedback on Victoria’s top mountain bike spot

The CRD is in the process of public engagement for the Mount Work Park Management Plan. (Black Press File Photo)

It’s last call for the Capital Regional District’s online survey to help shape the Mount Work Management Plan as it closes on Oct. 11.

Mount Work is 729 hectares and includes Durrance Lake, the popular swimming and fishing hole, as well as the popular Mount Work-Hartland mountain biking area, and world-class hiking trails accessible from Ross Durrance Road.

It’s the first dedicated management plan for the park that was established in 1970 though several amenities were developed.

Among the concerns for the South Island Mountain Biking Society is a focus on replacing about 4.6 kilometres of trails lost to the landfill expansion. SIMBS also seek an expansion of the general boundary that limits mountain biking trails.

The survey asks users about the potential of loop networks and connecting trails. It also has a strong focus on the appetite for respecting culturally and environmentally sensitive areas.

Visit the survey at surveys.crd.bc.ca/surveys/mt-work-management-plan.

READ ALSO: CRD to consider plan for mountain biking trails at Mount Work

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.