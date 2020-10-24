Last call for voters in Saanich North and the Islands

About 16,136 mail-in ballots were requested by voters in Saanich North and the Islands

There is only a short time left to cast your ballot in the B.C. election.

In Saanich North and the Islands, Zeb King (NDP), Adam Olsen (Green), and Stephen Roberts (Liberal) are vying for your vote. Learn more about these candidates here.

Early voting for the 2020 provincial election has broken records, according to data released by Elections BC Thursday (Oct. 22).

The agency said 681,055 people cast their ballot during seven days of advanced voting that ended Wednesday, compared to 614,389 in 2017. In 2013, there were 366,558 people who voted in advance and 290,220 in 2009, with fewer yet in earlier elections.

In Saanich North and the Island, 12,083 advance ballots were cast this year.

Due to the pandemic, more British Columbians have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before. Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6, when those mail-in ballots are counted. An estimated number of 16,136 of mail-in ballots were requested by Elections BC within Saanich North and the Islands riding. There are 50,488 registered voters in the riding.

Across B.C., a total of 497,900 mail-in ballots were returned to Elections BC, as of Friday, Oct. 23.

There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to the ongoing pandemic, Elections BC estimates that roughly 35 per cent of voters used mail-in ballots, which will be counted beginning on Nov. 6. This means that tonight’s election results may change. For more election coverage, go to vicnews.com/tag/bc-votes-2020.

