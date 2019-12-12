December’s full moon is expected to peak at 12:12 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on 12/12. (Pixabay)

Last full moon of the decade peaks at 12:12 on 12/12

December full moon also referred to as the cold moon

Friday the 13th is almost here but before that, a spooky coincidence takes place.

This month’s full moon peaks at 12:12 a.m. (EST) on Dec. 12 – or 12/12 – according to timeanddate.com.

The website also calls December’s full moon a cold moon since it’s the month when winter begins. Other names for the full moon are the moon before Yule – an ancient celebration around the winter solstice, now associated with Christmas – and the oak moon.

READ ALSO: Spring equinox welcomed by final super moon of 2019

The coincidental phenomenon, however, will only be taking place for those located in the Easter Standard Time zone. People on Vancouver Island can expect the full moon to peak earlier at 9:12 p.m.

Regardless, the full moon will be out and about Thursday night to make its final appearance of the decade in the night sky.

READ ALSO: How much do you know about the moon?

