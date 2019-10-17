Last week for first year of Oak Bay deer contraception campaign

Crew working to administer second booster to all 60 does

Sixty black-tailed does who frequent Oak Bay have received the immunocontraceptive vaccine this fall.

The Urban Wildlife Stewardship Society program, in tandem with the District of Oak Bay, had permission to inoculate 80 does. However, crews are no longer inoculating new does and therefore 60 is the final number for the program’s first year.

Earlier this year, surveys estimated District’s deer population to be between 78 and 128 black-tailed deer.

Crews will continue working until next week but are no longer sedating new does, said Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch.

READ MORE: Oak Bay deer contraception program underway

Rather, they are working to administer the secondary booster to as many of the already inoculated deer that they can track down. The boosters increase the effectiveness of the contraceptive. However, they aren’t wearing GPS trackers and finding all 60 of them for the secondary booster will prove unlikely, Murdoch said.

“The deer who were administered the [immunocontraceptive vaccine] were tagged, and are visually identifiable by the tag,” Murdoch said.

Sedation for the secondary booster is unnecessary as it is administered by dart.

Oak Bay staff are preparing a report on the project, which Murdoch expects in the next few weeks.

The District has an Oct. 30 deadline to apply for another year of cost-sharing through the Provincial Urban Deer CostShare Program.

READ ALSO: Immunocontraception the humane solution to Oak Bay’s deer problem

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Air Canada scrubs 737 Max from schedule until Feb. 14 amid lingering uncertainty
Next story
Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings, who led Trump probe, has died

Just Posted

Downtown Victoria tea shop switches to plastic tea bags

Murchie’s Tea and Coffee says the transition is temporary

Second puppy killed by poisonous mushrooms in Victoria

Springer spaniel puppy died after consuming mushrooms in Fairfield neighbourhood

Dog memorial at Esquimalt Lagoon encourages living in the moment

Owner of Jazz the black lab sets up tennis ball memorial one year after dog’s death

Indigenous artist challenges people to re-assess environments with new project

The ‘Indigenous Illuminations’ transforms the ordinary into something new

Western Speedway racing legend ‘The Flying Plumber’ turns 98

Dave Cooper recalls car crashes, his first win, and more

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of the day’s top stories

POLL: Do you think the day of the federal election should be a statutory holiday?

Increasing voter turnout has long been a goal of officials across the… Continue reading

In the news: Legal pot celebrates first birthday, leaders hit final strides of campaign

Campaign stays hot as election creeps closer

‘Sky didn’t fall:’ Police, lawyers still adjusting after pot legalization

Statistics Canada says 541 people were charged under the federal Cannabis Act between Oct. 17, 2018 and the end of the year

Fewer people prescribed opioids in B.C., but other provinces lack data: doctors

Patients who began taking opioids were prescribed smaller doses for shorter duration

Electric cello, stolen from vehicle in Williams Lake, returned to U.S. owner

Rita Rice of Texas said she and her husband had given up hope of ever seeing it again

Vancouver Island’s West Coast going wild about cycling

Ongoing project will tie Tofino and Ucluelet together with a paved cycling trail

Drop, cover and hold on: Thousands of British Columbians to take part in earthquake drill

This year’s drill comes as scientists announce discovery of ‘stormquakes,’ an earthquake and hurricane

Woman, 24, faces life-altering injuries after being dragged 4 blocks by vehicle in Vancouver

A gofundme account says the woman will have to undergo multiple complex surgeries

Most Read