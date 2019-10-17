Last week for first year of Oak Bay deer contraception campaign

Crew working to administer second booster to all 60 does

Sixty black-tailed does who frequent Oak Bay have received the immunocontraceptive vaccine this fall.

The Urban Wildlife Stewardship Society program, in tandem with the District of Oak Bay, had permission to inoculate 80 does. However, crews are no longer inoculating new does and therefore 60 is the final number for the program’s first year.

Earlier this year, surveys estimated District’s deer population to be between 78 and 128 black-tailed deer.

Crews will continue working until next week but are no longer sedating new does, said Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch.

READ MORE: Oak Bay deer contraception program underway

Rather, they are working to administer the secondary booster to as many of the already inoculated deer that they can track down. The boosters increase the effectiveness of the contraceptive. However, they aren’t wearing GPS trackers and finding all 60 of them for the secondary booster will prove unlikely, Murdoch said.

“The deer who were administered the [immunocontraceptive vaccine] were tagged, and are visually identifiable by the tag,” Murdoch said.

Sedation for the secondary booster is unnecessary as it is administered by dart.

Oak Bay staff are preparing a report on the project, which Murdoch expects in the next few weeks.

The District has an Oct. 30 deadline to apply for another year of cost-sharing through the Provincial Urban Deer CostShare Program.

READ ALSO: Immunocontraception the humane solution to Oak Bay’s deer problem

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter