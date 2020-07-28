Late-night brawl downtown Victoria lands four youths in custody

Police ay one youth kicked and spat on an officer in ‘chaotic scene’

Four young people were taken into custody after a brawl in downtown Victoria on Saturday night.

Just before 11 p.m. on July 25, VicPD officers were called to the intersection of Douglas and View streets for reports of a fight. When they arrived they found a chaotic scene, with several youths involved. One youth was arrested after a brief foot chase. Knives were seized by the police.

Three of the four youths arrested sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one youth fought with an arresting officer and spat on them several times. The youth was transported to cells where police say he kicked and spat at officers again. He was then transported to hospital for assessment.

The officer was injured but able to complete their shift.

VicPD is recommending several charges against the youth including charges for assault, assault with a weapon, obstruction and breaching court-ordered conditions.

