Oak Bay police officers responded to a suspected impaired crash May 15 around 11:20 p.m. (Oak Bay Police Department handout)

Late-night crash leads to second suspected impaired stop for Oak Bay police

Driver flees in first crash, unrelated second driver stopped during traffic control

Police suspect impaired driving was responsible for a late-night crash Wednesday.

Officers were called at around 11:20 p.m. May 15 for a single-vehicle collision just north of the intersection of Cedar Hill Cross and Cadboro Bay roads.

The driver fled the scene and was not located, according to Oak Bay Police, however, a passenger remained. The passenger was also the registered owner and was issued a ticket for driving with undue care and attention.

Considerable damage was done to a retaining wall and a hydro pole had to be immediately replaced.

While conducting traffic control due to this incident, an officer stopped an unrelated driver, and ultimately that stop led to a charge of refusal to provide a breath sample. The driver’s vehicle was towed and he was issued a 90-day driving prohibition.

“To think that while attending an impaired driving collision, one of our officers caught an unrelated impaired driver is incredibly disappointing,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.


