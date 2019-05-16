Late-night crash leads to second suspected impaired stop for Oak Bay police

Police suspect impaired driving was responsible for a late-night crash Wednesday.
Officers were called at around 11:20 p.m. May 15 for a single-vehicle collision just north of the intersection of Cedar Hill Cross and Cadboro Bay roads.
The driver fled the scene and was not located, according to Oak Bay Police, however, a passenger remained. The passenger was also the registered owner and was issued a ticket for driving with undue care and attention.
Considerable damage was done to a retaining wall and a hydro pole had to be immediately replaced.
While conducting traffic control due to this incident, an officer stopped an unrelated driver, and ultimately that stop led to a charge of refusal to provide a breath sample. The driver’s vehicle was towed and he was issued a 90-day driving prohibition.
“To think that while attending an impaired driving collision, one of our officers caught an unrelated impaired driver is incredibly disappointing,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.
c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter