Arson suspected in late-night fire that tore through Victoria hotel suite

The remains of the Capital CityCentre Hotel after a late-night fire tore through the building Thursday, Nov. 5. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

The charred aftermath of a fire that ripped through a downtown hotel is still visible in the morning light and crews now believe arson to be the cause of the blaze.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Thursday at the Capital CityCenter Hotel in Victoria. The Victoria Fire Department responded to the fire, which was burning primarily at the back of the hotel, facing Caledonia Avenue.

Six people were injured.

Crews say the blaze was significant but mostly contained to one suite, although there was substantial smoke damage to the third and fourth floors. Damages are estimated at $250,000.

Crews reported Friday morning that the probable cause of the fire was arson.

Located at 1961 Douglas St., the four-storey building is a full-service hotel with an onsite restaurant, lounge and conference rooms.

