Late night house fire in Esquimalt causes $100,000 damage

Fire crews arrived to see smoke and flames coming from a home on Bowlsby Place

Members of the Victoria Fire Department were called out late Monday night to a blaze in the Vic West area.

When crews arrived at a home in the 700-block of Bowlsby Place they could see smoke and flames coming from a home, after receiving multiple 911 calls about a fire in the back patio area near a barbecue.

Neighbours reported the blaze and sprayed it with a garden hose until fire crews arrived.

The blaze appears to have began in a porch off the kitchen of the three storey, wood-frame house, according to battalion chief Doug Carey.

In a release from the department, they say the fire spread upwards on the cedar shingled exterior wall to the roof and caused smoke to fill the main and uppermost floor.

The exterior of the home was significantly damaged by fire and water, with smoke damage throughout the entire home. The damage is estimated to be roughly $100,000.

A total of 13 fire fighters were on scene shortly before 8 p.m., including two engines and one ladder truck.

No injuries were reported and the family dog made it out safely, according to the Victoria Fire Department.

The blaze is currently under investigation and emergency social services is working with displaced residents.

