Late night house fire in Esquimalt causes $100,000 damage

Fire crews arrived to see smoke and flames coming from a home on Bowlsby Place

Members of the Victoria Fire Department were called out late Monday night to a blaze in the Vic West area.

When crews arrived at a home in the 700-block of Bowlsby Place they could see smoke and flames coming from a home, after receiving multiple 911 calls about a fire in the back patio area near a barbecue.

Neighbours reported the blaze and sprayed it with a garden hose until fire crews arrived.

The blaze appears to have began in a porch off the kitchen of the three storey, wood-frame house, according to battalion chief Doug Carey.

In a release from the department, they say the fire spread upwards on the cedar shingled exterior wall to the roof and caused smoke to fill the main and uppermost floor.

The exterior of the home was significantly damaged by fire and water, with smoke damage throughout the entire home. The damage is estimated to be roughly $100,000.

A total of 13 fire fighters were on scene shortly before 8 p.m., including two engines and one ladder truck.

No injuries were reported and the family dog made it out safely, according to the Victoria Fire Department.

The blaze is currently under investigation and emergency social services is working with displaced residents.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A fire broke out in a house on Bowlsby Place overnight Sept. 24. (Keili Bartlett / News staff)

Previous story
Man and dog combo finish Canada-wide cycle for PTSD in Victoria
Next story
Longtime Victoria radio broadcaster Terry Moore passes away

Just Posted

Sooke author’s book highlights Salish Sea artists

The art is varied but the medium is the same

Late night house fire in Esquimalt causes $100,000 damage

Fire crews arrived to see smoke and flames coming from a home on Bowlsby Place

Man and dog combo finish Canada-wide cycle for PTSD in Victoria

Brian Nadon and his dog, Ginger-Bella, run the Vatic Foundation to help those suffering from PTSD

Video store in Langford shares secret to survival in the streaming age

Store manager, Tawny Artel, is happy kids can still pick out a movie in a store

Milano Roasters brings award-winning coffee to Victoria

New Government Street location downtown open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

UrbaCity raises record-breaking $70,000 for Island Prostate Centre

240 racers, corporate sponsors fill the coffers for the cause

Two B.C. police departments won’t use new saliva test to detect high drivers

The Dräger DrugTest 5000 is designed to find THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana

WEB POLL: Do you support an outright ban on handguns and assault rifles?

If the latest polls are to be believed, the move is on… Continue reading

Longtime Victoria radio broadcaster Terry Moore passes away

His career spanned six decades and included stops in major North American cities, before ending his career in Victoria

Canada aiming for the moon, and beyond, with new space technology efforts

With an eye on future lunar exploration, Canada’s space agency is calling on companies to present their ideas for everything from moon-rover power systems to innovative mineral prospecting techniques.

New Brunswick Premier meets with lieutenant-governor as Tories, Liberals vie for power

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant said the only other leader he had spoken with since results came in was Green Leader David Coon.

Trudeau looks to restart Canada’s UN charm offensive in New York City

Freeland says the question of job retraining in the 21st century — and the uncertainty that surrounds it — is the federal government’s central preoccupation.

Calgary mayor seeks person who leaked details of closed-door Olympic meeting

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi says he will ask the city’s integrity commissioner to investigate a leak of details from an in-camera council meeting.

Victoria raises over $90,000 to support those with ALS

Society raises funds for research and patient support

Most Read