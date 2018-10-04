A memorial to the late Sgt. Mike Lawless was unveiled Thursday in the foyer of the Saanich Police Department. (Submitted)

Late Saanich police officer honoured with memorial

Sgt. Mike Lawless lost battle with cancer in 2015, remembered for passion for Tour de Rock

In a tribute to the late Sgt. Mike Lawless, Saanich police Thursday revealed a memorial in his honour, in the foyer of the Saanich Police Department.

Lawless, who spent two decades with the department, lost his battle with cancer in 2015.

In 2004, Lawless rode in the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock and then worked as a support crew member the following year. He also served as the road boss for the Tour de Rock team until cancer forced him to step back from his role in 2013.

EDITORIAL: Road boss remembered

“Mike was a great man whose passion for life and for helping others was infectious,” Sgt. Julie Fast said in a statement. “Despite his absence from the Tour for several years now, Mike continues to be fondly remembered and honoured by communities along the route.”

In remembrance of Lawless’ “enthusiastic cheerleading” and “relentless support” for the Tour, and for all children impacted by cancer, a mural was unveiled at the Saanich police station, along with the bike he rode in the 2004 Tour.

A plaque below the mural reads: “It’s not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cops had told B.C. murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’
Next story
‘No more stolen sisters’: Red Dress Walk honours missing Indigenous women in B.C.

Just Posted

Homicide investigation: Victim of Saanich assault dies of injuries

The 41-year-old man died in hospital Wednesday following assault Saturday on Carey Road

Late Saanich police officer honoured with memorial

Sgt. Mike Lawless lost battle with cancer in 2015, remembered for passion for Tour de Rock

Nine-year-old history teacher inspires action at Victoria school

Daughter of residential school survivor shares powerful message of resilience

Butterflies and more on display with new library pass

Victoria Butterfly Gardens and Greater Victoria Public Library partner with e-pass

Ceremonial concrete pour to kick-off Colwood Corners’ new building construction

The first phase is expected to be complete in 2020

Sidney unveils its first rainbow crosswalk

Mom challenges police departments across Vancouver Island to adopt the Safe Place program

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted for the week of Oct. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select… Continue reading

‘No more stolen sisters’: Red Dress Walk honours missing Indigenous women in B.C.

Deanna Wertz, Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson and Nicole Bell — missing, but not forgotten.

Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

B.C. movie industry aims to be more green, both in production and onscreen

B.C. is one of the top three international full-service production centres in North America with more than 65 film studios

Liberals agree to hike pre-writ spending limit for political parties

As part of Bill C-76, the government initially proposed to cap party spending on advertising at $1.5 million during what’s known as the pre-writ period

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh loses chief of staff for ‘personal reasons’

NDP parliamentary leader Guy Caron says Willy Blomme is leaving for “personal reasons,” adding the party is grateful that Blomme offered to help find a new chief of staff

Calgary 1 of 3 cities remaining in 2026 Olympic bid race

Stockholm and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo will also be proposed for approval by the IOC’s full membership next week

Most Read