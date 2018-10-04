Late Saanich police officer honoured with memorial

A memorial to the late Sgt. Mike Lawless was unveiled Thursday in the foyer of the Saanich Police Department. (Submitted)

In a tribute to the late Sgt. Mike Lawless, Saanich police Thursday revealed a memorial in his honour, in the foyer of the Saanich Police Department.

Lawless, who spent two decades with the department, lost his battle with cancer in 2015.

In 2004, Lawless rode in the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock and then worked as a support crew member the following year. He also served as the road boss for the Tour de Rock team until cancer forced him to step back from his role in 2013.

“Mike was a great man whose passion for life and for helping others was infectious,” Sgt. Julie Fast said in a statement. “Despite his absence from the Tour for several years now, Mike continues to be fondly remembered and honoured by communities along the route.”

In remembrance of Lawless’ “enthusiastic cheerleading” and “relentless support” for the Tour, and for all children impacted by cancer, a mural was unveiled at the Saanich police station, along with the bike he rode in the 2004 Tour.

A plaque below the mural reads: “It’s not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters.”

