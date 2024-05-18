 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Late-season winter storms ‘common’ as B.C. highways see weekend snowfall

Snow tires, chain requirements ended April 30
Lauren Collins
Lauren Collins
web1_240517-kcn-snowonhighways_1
A fresh layer of snow has fallen on the Okanagan Connecter between Merritt and West Kelowna on Friday, May 17. (Sohan Chowdhury/Facebook)

B.C.’s Transportation Ministry says maintenance contractors are monitoring the latest weather forecast following two days of snow on several Interior highways.

The first snowfall was overnight Thursday and into Friday morning, and drivers were greeted with another light dusting on Saturday morning (May 18).

“Late season winter storms of this nature are common,” the ministry told Black Press Media in an emailed statement Friday.

Crews are mobilized and prepared to respond, but the ministry added drivers are responsible for driving to conditions and properly equipping their vehicles.

It’s only between Oct. 1 and April 30 that winter tires or chains are mandatory most B.C. roads. For select highways not located through mountain passes and/or high snowfall areas, the requirement ends March 31.

READ MORE:

Snow falls on Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector ahead of long weekend

Small amount of snow continues to fall on Okanagan highways

Lauren Collins

About the Author: Lauren Collins

I'm a provincial reporter for Black Press Media's national team, after my journalism career took me across B.C. since I was 19 years old.
Read more