Late-season winter storms ‘common’ as B.C. highways see weekend snowfall

Snow tires, chain requirements ended April 30

B.C.’s Transportation Ministry says maintenance contractors are monitoring the latest weather forecast following two days of snow on several Interior highways.

The first snowfall was overnight Thursday and into Friday morning, and drivers were greeted with another light dusting on Saturday morning (May 18).

“Late season winter storms of this nature are common,” the ministry told Black Press Media in an emailed statement Friday.

Crews are mobilized and prepared to respond, but the ministry added drivers are responsible for driving to conditions and properly equipping their vehicles.

It’s only between Oct. 1 and April 30 that winter tires or chains are mandatory most B.C. roads. For select highways not located through mountain passes and/or high snowfall areas, the requirement ends March 31.

