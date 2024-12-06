Latest B.C. scam has fraudsters picking up bank cards from victims' homes

Police say a person calls claiming to be from a bank's fraud department

Richmond RCMP is warning the public of the latest fraud scam where victims are being convinced to hand over their bank cards with the promise of getting a new one.

RCMP say in this alleged scheme, the victim receives a call from someone claiming to be an investigation from their bank's fraud department, saying the victim's card has been compromised, according to a Dec. 5 news release. The alleged fraudster then requests the victim's address so the bank they're claiming to be from can send someone to the victim's home to replace their bank card.

Police say the alleged fraudster then goes to the victim's home and collects their bank card, "with the promise that they would deliver their replacement cards in person the next day." The money is then transferred from the victim's account.