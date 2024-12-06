 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Latest B.C. scam has fraudsters picking up bank cards from victims' homes

Police say a person calls claiming to be from a bank's fraud department
Black Press Media Staff
web1_20241002171044-20241002171044-41b26bddbcddb01c350330d39c6aab9932d024fcc311ffd7f749c58604ead4d9
Richmond RCMP is warning the public of the latest fraud scam where victims are being convinced to hand over their bank cards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Richmond RCMP is warning the public of the latest fraud scam where victims are being convinced to hand over their bank cards with the promise of getting a new one.

RCMP say in this alleged scheme, the victim receives a call from someone claiming to be an investigation from their bank's fraud department, saying the victim's card has been compromised, according to a Dec. 5 news release. The alleged fraudster then requests the victim's address so the bank they're claiming to be from can send someone to the victim's home to replace their bank card. 

Police say the alleged fraudster then goes to the victim's home and collects their bank card, "with the promise that they would deliver their replacement cards in person the next day." The money is then transferred from the victim's account. 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Black Press Media Staff

Read more

More News

Avalanche risk expected to creep up in parts of B.C. this weekend
Avalanche risk expected to creep up in parts of B.C. this weekend
Former Chilliwack MLA, incoming NDP director suffers 'serious medical emergency'
Former Chilliwack MLA, incoming NDP director suffers 'serious medical emergency'
B.C. Conservative leader faces test after colleagues' letter attacks Surrey MLA
B.C. Conservative leader faces test after colleagues' letter attacks Surrey MLA