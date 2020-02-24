A unit crew from Gramercy Film Productions sets up in Cathedral Grove on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (NEESHA/ JURASSIC WORLD COMMUNITY on FACEBOOK)

Latest Jurassic World movie lands in Vancouver Island park for filming

One-day film shoot flew under most radars

BY MIKE YOUDS

Special to the News

A movie production unit for the next Jurassic World sequel captured aerial scenes amid the giants of Cathedral Grove last week while letting no moss gather underfoot.

Word of the location shoot spread quickly after notices were posted in the park Wednesday advising that some trails might be briefly closed to the public “if a drone is in use.”

Gramercy Film Productions has begun shooting scenes for Jurassic World 3 in various B.C. locations over the next few weeks. One of the company’s mobile units had a two-day park use permit for the Vancouver Island provincial park.

“They’re here,” a Nanaimo fan, Neesha (@akajb84), tweeted. “Not much to really take pics of. Saw the drone. Would love to fly one of those.”

Gramercy maintains what is known in the industry as a “closed set,” meaning no media coverage is allowed anywhere near production activities. Evidently, the shoot also had a tight time frame because crew and signs were gone without a trace by Thursday morning.

Starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World 3 goes by the working title of Arcadia on Creative B.C.’s list of all current film and TV projects in the province.

This will be the sixth sequel in the long-running Jurassic Park franchise. The Jurassic World series began in 2015 and this last film in the trilogy is headed for release in June 2021.

In an interview Wednesday with Ellen Degeneres, Pratt revealed three members of the original 1993 Jurassic Park cast — Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum — reprise their roles in this sequel. Colin Trevorrow returns as director and executive producer alongside Steven Spielberg.

Production moved onto the B.C. Interior on Thursday. An open casting call was issued earlier this month in Merritt for area residents to play “workers, fishermen and townsfolk.”

While Gramercy obtained a special permit, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are not normally allowed in provincial parks. UAV operators have to obtain permission to take off or land in any B.C. park or protected area.

Joan Miller, director of Vancouver Island North Film Commission, consulted with the movie’s publicist Friday and confirmed she cannot comment on the production at this time.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Signs warning visitors to Cathedral Grove that the park may be closed to allow drone filming cropped up last week, as Gramercy Film Productions obtained a permit to film for the latest Jurassic World franchise movie. (NEESHA/ JURASSIC WORLD COMMUNITY on FACEBOOK)

Previous story
UPDATED: Indigenous youth occupy B.C. Legislature steps amidst court injunction

Just Posted

‘Not the monster everyone thinks’: Sister of human-trafficking suspect speaks out

Trish Kelly’s brother was one of four Vancouver Island residents arrested last month in Saskatchewan

UPDATED: Indigenous youth occupy B.C. Legislature steps amidst court injunction

Police negotiating with people gathered in support of some of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Oak Bay ups deer management budget to $96,100 for 2020

Provincial grant approved for deer contraception program

Crews respond to house fire in Langford Monday night

Fire near Glen Lake Road and Jenkins Avenue

Old Town hotel developer says full retention of historic buildings ‘impossible’

UVic development partner says past renovations, seismic instability are barriers

VIDEO: Victoria to host Former First Lady Michelle Obama, leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 24

Latest Jurassic World movie lands in Vancouver Island park for filming

One-day film shoot flew under most radars

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

B.C. takes over another Retirement Concepts senior care home

Summerland facility latest to have administrator appointed

RCMP pull office from Wet’suwet’en territory, but hereditary chiefs still want patrols to end

Chief says temporary closure of field office not enough as Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute drags on

Prescription opioids getting B.C. addicts off ‘poisoned’ street drugs

Minister Judy Darcy says Abbotsford pilot project working

Teck CEO says Frontier withdrawal a result of tensions over climate, reconciliation

Don Lindsay speaks at mining conference, a day after announcing suspension of oilsands project

Okanagan man swims across Columbia River to evade Trail police

RCMP Cpl. Devon Reid says the incident began the evening of Thursday, Feb. 20

‘Hilariously bad’: RCMP looking for couple with forged, paper Alberta licence plate

Mounties said the car crashed when it lost a wheel but the duo ran away as police arrived

Most Read