The former Burnside elementary on Jutland Road in Victoria is part of a proposal aimed at enhancing the neighbourhood through new subsidized housing and community amenities. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Latest plans for Burnside-Gorge housing project released

88 below-market residential units are proposed for the site at 496/498 Cecelia Rd.

Further details have been released for a multi-purpose development planned for 496 and 498 Cecelia Rd., a site currently a grass field behind the former Burnside elementary.

The proposal for a social housing project, child care centre, parking and a village green area were unveiled in February, and the finer points of the design is available for the public to view.

The unique project is a partnership between Pacifica Housing, TL Housing Solutions, the City of Victoria and the Greater Victoria School District.

The 88 units of affordable housing would be split into two buildings, including eight bachelor suites, 34 one-bedroom, 22 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom suites. The first building would see a daycare located on the first floor, with 44 residential units above. The second would also feature 44 housing spaces. Underground parking would provide 99 parking stalls and spots for 117 bikes.

The newly proposed buildings would be situated at 496/498 Cecelia Road, behind the Burnside School. File contributed

The daycare and after-school care space would accommodate up to 60 children. Additionally, a “flex space” is planned for use by the school district, to be used for art education, fitness programs and neighbourhood events held by the Burnside-Gorge Community Association on weekends and evenings.

The plan calls for a community “village green” to serve as a multi-purpose outdoor space holding a mix of residential and commercial uses.

RELATED: New housing, community amenities in works for Burnside school site

All of the buildings have been designed to mimic the historic Burnside school, which is currently being upgraded to become the Burnside Continuing Education Centre to house programs currently offered at the S.J. Willis Education Centre.

A rendering of building A at the 496/498 Cecelia Road, which would have a daycare and 44 residential units. File contributed

At previous public engagement sessions, people voiced concerns over increased traffic in the area. TL Housing Solutions and Pacifica Housing hired a consultant to assess whether a new traffic light would be required at Jutland and Cecelia roads, but the report stated this would not be necessary.

After the release in February, Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps called the three-way collaboration on project “unprecedented” and would provide such benefits as “much needed family housing and childcare spaces, as well as community development opportunities.”

The proposal remains in its early stages and the plans continue to be reviewed by City staff and council. As the project requires changes to the official community plan, a public hearing would be necessary, but no date has been set.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
You’ve got male: Calgary police nab naked man driving Canada Post truck
Next story
UPDATE: Tugwell Creek wildfire 50 per cent contained

Just Posted

UPDATE: Tugwell Creek wildfire 50 per cent contained

The Tugwell Creek wildfire is now 50 per cent contained, according to… Continue reading

Latest plans for Burnside-Gorge housing project released

88 below-market residential units are proposed for the site at 496/498 Cecelia Rd.

No evacuations planned due to wildfire near Sooke

‘There is no concern whatsoever right now for the fire to reach structures in the area,’ officials say

Baby deer gets police escort to the vet

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP say it had been struck by a car

CRD is asking you for answers to some big questions about regional parks

What you think are the spending priorities for regional parks, from land… Continue reading

Trudeau ‘confident’ he didn’t act inappropriately at B.C. music festival in 2000

PM says he’s been mulling the claim in the Creston Valley Advance editorial that resurfaced in June

Billboards placed to mark 25th anniversary of missing B.C. teen

Lindsey Nicholls was last seen in Royston (on Vancouver Island), on the BC Day long weekend in 1993

Grace, Morning Moon: Tragically Hip songs lend names to pot producer’s strains

Canadian band members hold financial stake in company that plans to market five strains

Which B.C. marijuana stores will survive?

Province will require background, criminal record checks

Vancouver Island father and son reported missing while camping

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik have been camping on Vancouver Island

You’ve got male: Calgary police nab naked man driving Canada Post truck

The report said the driver was throwing clothes out of the window

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

B.C. woman trapped under 700-lb. safe overnight

The Oak Bay woman was taken to hospital with a leg injury after being extricated

18-year-old arrested after a stabbing at Nanaimo’s tent city

Incident happened at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; victim recovering from a ‘life-threatening stab wound’

Most Read