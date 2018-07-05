Latest plans for Burnside-Gorge housing project released

The former Burnside elementary on Jutland Road in Victoria is part of a proposal aimed at enhancing the neighbourhood through new subsidized housing and community amenities. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Further details have been released for a multi-purpose development planned for 496 and 498 Cecelia Rd., a site currently a grass field behind the former Burnside elementary.

The proposal for a social housing project, child care centre, parking and a village green area were unveiled in February, and the finer points of the design is available for the public to view.

The unique project is a partnership between Pacifica Housing, TL Housing Solutions, the City of Victoria and the Greater Victoria School District.

The 88 units of affordable housing would be split into two buildings, including eight bachelor suites, 34 one-bedroom, 22 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom suites. The first building would see a daycare located on the first floor, with 44 residential units above. The second would also feature 44 housing spaces. Underground parking would provide 99 parking stalls and spots for 117 bikes.

The newly proposed buildings would be situated at 496/498 Cecelia Road, behind the Burnside School. File contributed

The daycare and after-school care space would accommodate up to 60 children. Additionally, a “flex space” is planned for use by the school district, to be used for art education, fitness programs and neighbourhood events held by the Burnside-Gorge Community Association on weekends and evenings.

The plan calls for a community “village green” to serve as a multi-purpose outdoor space holding a mix of residential and commercial uses.

RELATED: New housing, community amenities in works for Burnside school site

All of the buildings have been designed to mimic the historic Burnside school, which is currently being upgraded to become the Burnside Continuing Education Centre to house programs currently offered at the S.J. Willis Education Centre.

A rendering of building A at the 496/498 Cecelia Road, which would have a daycare and 44 residential units. File contributed

At previous public engagement sessions, people voiced concerns over increased traffic in the area. TL Housing Solutions and Pacifica Housing hired a consultant to assess whether a new traffic light would be required at Jutland and Cecelia roads, but the report stated this would not be necessary.

After the release in February, Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps called the three-way collaboration on project “unprecedented” and would provide such benefits as “much needed family housing and childcare spaces, as well as community development opportunities.”

The proposal remains in its early stages and the plans continue to be reviewed by City staff and council. As the project requires changes to the official community plan, a public hearing would be necessary, but no date has been set.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com