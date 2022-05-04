A one-month dosage of hormonal birth control pills is displayed in Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 26, 2016. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the government should launch pharmacare with free access to birth control, including the morning after pill. Reproductive health has been in the spotlight since a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealed federal abortion rights could be rescinded in that country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Rich Pedroncelli

A one-month dosage of hormonal birth control pills is displayed in Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 26, 2016. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the government should launch pharmacare with free access to birth control, including the morning after pill. Reproductive health has been in the spotlight since a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealed federal abortion rights could be rescinded in that country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Rich Pedroncelli

Launch national pharmacare with free birth control, NPD pitches

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the government should launch pharmacare with free access to birth control, including the morning-after pill.

Reproductive health has been in the spotlight since a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealed national abortion rights could be rescinded in that country.

Singh says one of the things the government can do immediately to improve reproductive rights in Canada is to make contraceptives free and accessible as part of a national pharmacare plan.

Right now, the affordability of contraceptives varies widely around the country based on where people live, their insurance coverage and their age.

As part of the Liberals’ confidence and supply agreement with the NDP, the federal government has until June 2025 to develop a list of essential medicines that would be covered under a national pharmacare plan.

Singh says he’s been clear with the government that the list should include contraceptives, and leaving it off would cause “serious problems” for the Liberal-NDP deal.

—Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

RELATED: NDP expects phased-in approach to national pharmacare promise in deal with Liberals

RELATED: B.C. expands PharmaCare coverage for Crohn’s, MS, heart failure, birth control

pharmacare plan

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
’Precious’ goat born without hair in Shawnigan Lake sparks community support
Next story
Online fundraisers set up for tenants who lost everything in Abbotsford apartment fire

Just Posted

VicPD is asking for the public’s help finding missing 87-year-old Russell Carmichael. He is believed to be driving a mid-2000s Chrysler Sebring. (Courtesy VicPD)
Unlicensed, high-risk missing Victoria man may be driving red Sebring

Russell Nursery in North Saanich is celebrating its 30th year in business. Co-owner Laurel Rassenti is preparing for blossoming gardeners when the weather gets a little warmer. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)
Weather slows early gardening season but boom expected across Greater Victoria

This was the aftermath after a vehicle hit the Oceanna building in downtown Sidney. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Garbage truck plows into downtown Sidney building

A screenshot from a YouTube video shot by John Goodell appears to show a very young calf (second from left) swimming alongside members of the southern resident killer whale’s K-pod. (John Goodell/YouTube)
VIDEO: First calf in a decade spotted swimming with K-pod off Oregon coast