Lawyer, animal advocates fight cull order for Edgewood ostrich farm

Despite birds' resistance to avian flu, 400 are ordered to be killed by Feb. 1

An ostrich farm in Edgewood, B.C. is hoping to use an avian flu outbreak to study the disease and develop an antigen for other birds.

1 / 1 An ostrich farm in Edgewood, B.C. is hoping to use an avian flu outbreak to study the disease and develop an antigen for other birds. Advertisement

Outrage, upset and even legal grounds are being raised Canada-wide over an order for a B.C. ostrich farm to kill its 400 birds.

An avian flu outbreak was declared at Universal Ostrich in Edgewood Dec. 31.

Believed to have come from a flock of ducks that landed at the farm, the flu killed approximately 10 per cent of the ostrich - which are used for science, not for meat.

"The ostrich are doing amazing," said Katie Pasitney, daughter of Karen Espersen, who owns Universal Ostrich with her partner Dave Bilinski. "You wouldn't even believe that these are the ostrich that they want all destroyed by Feb. 1 and disposed of."

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued the cull order, which is being challenged by the public, the farm and now a lawyer.

Morgan Camley, partner and practice group leader of litigation and dispute resolution at Dentons in Vancouver, has been retained by Universal Ostrich.

Camley is also co-chair of agribusiness group for Denton and has represented farmers in disputes with CFIA and others.

"It's an area where myself and our team have some experience," Camley tells The Morning Star.

Assisting the farm with the cull order, Camley understands "this is an incredibly hard time for them," in a fast moving situation.

"Our approach will be to reach out to the CFIA to determine if they're prepared to agree to an extension," said Camley. "It's really an opportunity to introduce ourselves and start the dialogue.

"Our job as lawyers is to give people a voice to be able to challenge decisions that governments make."

If the CFIA will not grant an extension, Camley says the next step is to ask a federal judge to allow time to challenge the decision by way of a judicial review.

Considering herself a small-town B.C. advocate, Camley is familiar with the area of Edgewood, having camped there with her firefighting father.

Along with a lawyer, Universal Ostrich has Animal Justice on its side.

The group sent The Morning Star a statement calling the (CFIA)'s order "heavy-handed."

"When discussing the outbreak, Dr. Scott Weese - a highly-respected professor at the Ontario Veterinary College - noted mass culls may no longer be the best approach given that H5N1 influenza is now endemic, especially in situations where risk of transmission is reduced," the statement reads. "To combat the growing threat of bird flu, the root causes of disease in industrial farming must be addressed in order to protect both animal and human health."

Animal Justice lawyer and executive director Camille Labchuk says the ostrich "shouldn’t be forced to pay for the failures of factory farming."

She says a broken system has led to avian flu outbreaks.

“Like all animals, these ostriches are not mere disposable items," Labchuk said. "Mass culls are not a solution to systemic issues that encourage highly infectious diseases to thrive.”

A mass letter-writing campaign is also underway, with residents from all over the province penning their upset with the cull order.

Since breaking the details of this story, The Morning Star has received dozens of letters. Like that of James Hebert, who writes: "If they want to totally eliminate bird flu everywhere you would have to kill all the birds, wild ones included. Which is insane. Killing these ostriches is not going to help and this action makes no sense."

Pasitney says the support has come from media, organizations and citizens worldwide.

"Standing together to help fight for change for the farms around the world and animals with mass culling not working," she said. "How can we turn a blind eye to science and research being offered at the vaccine stage to the Canadian government and they have no interest in it. We are not at the beginning stages. We have this ready to be used to start helping animals and farms from losing everything."