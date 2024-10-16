Leaders focus attention on Vancouver Island as B.C. election clock ticks down

Advanced voting period for the provincial election ends today

Leaders of the B.C. NDP and the B.C. Conservatives will be on Vancouver Island today for campaign events on the last day of advanced voting before British Columbia’s provincial election on Saturday.

David Eby has an announcement scheduled in Nanaimo this morning before fanning out across the island for campaign events in Ladysmith, Duncan and Victoria.

John Rustad will be in Nanaimo this evening for a campaign rally at a hotel.

B.C. Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau has a series of Zoom calls scheduled, but the party’s website indicates no in-person events Wednesday.

As the campaign enters its final days, British Columbians finally caught a glimpse of the B.C. Conservative platform, which promises a laundry list of affordability measures and to end the province’s multi-billion-dollar budget deficit in two terms.

Both the Greens and New Democrats were quick to criticize Rustad’s plans, and Eby earlier this week appealed to voters who’ve never supported the party to vote for the NDP, saying there hasn’t been an election as significant “for a generation.”

Nearly 600,000 people have already cast ballots in the advanced voting period which ends today.