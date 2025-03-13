UPDATE: UBCO student union denies conservative party club application

A leaked email posted to X regarding the Student Union at UBC Okanagan has caught the attention of B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad.

On Wednesday night (March 12), Jonathan Kay, an advisor for the free speech union of Canada, posted a screenshot to X of an email from the Students' Union UBC Okanagan (SUO) rejecting a student's application to create their own Conservative Party Club in the union.

The reasons for denying the application for a Conservative Party Club on campus had to do with some directors' concerns with certain views of the party, “particularly regarding the Black and LGBTQ+ communities - could make students from these groups feel excluded or unwelcome.”

It was suggested that the club take a more neutral stance to ensure inclusivity.

The email also stated that there was no appeal process for the board’s decision at this time. However, since the email was leaked it is now being reported that the SUO has been called into an emergency board meeting on the matter.

In a SUO release, it stated it remains committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse campus environment where all students feel respected and heard.

The SUO is non-partisan and claims it supports open dialogue and differing perspectives.

The student union at @ubcokanagan (part of @UBC) denied an application for a student Conservative Party Club. And amazingly, the student union’s VP Internal flat out admitted that the decision was made on the basis of partisan political considerations pic.twitter.com/YPzHsrN0Rx — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) March 13, 2025

After posted on X, this response from the SUO gained some traction, including the eye of Rustad.

" This is the inevitable result of out of control radical leftist activism in BC’s academia. No woke, activist student council should be allowed to determine which political parties students can join or associate with," he stated on X.

Adding, UBCO students must be allowed to opt-out of union dues because of their "broken union".

Conservative MP for Kelowna- Lake Country Tracey Gray also called out the SUO for denying the application.

"The story coming out from UBCO of a conservative campus club’s ratification being denied is disturbing. There are other political clubs at UBCO and UBC. Universities should be a place of open discussion of ideas for students, not censorship. I hope this decision is reversed," she said on X.

In a response to Black Press Media, president of the Okanagan Conservative Club Christian van Mook Smith said the club was, “seeking ratification as an official campus club to provide students of a conservative sensibility a place for free and respectful political discourse, as had been provided to other students who support other political parties.”

“It is our hope that the Student's Union Okanagan of UBC reverses its decision and apologizes to our members for this unfair treatment. We are currently seeking advice on all avenues that may be available to us. The Okanagan Conservative Club continues to welcome all students who wish to join and support the conservative movement in Canada,” stated van Mook Smith.

van Mook Smith declined any further interviews at this time.

The SUO will be releasing a statement following its board deliberations.