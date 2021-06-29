A dog owner was fined $250 for leaving their pet in the car with the windows closed during Victoria’s record-breaking heat on Monday. (Black Press Media file photo)

A dog owner was fined $250 for leaving their pet in the car with the windows closed during Victoria’s record-breaking heat on Monday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Leaving dog in car during Victoria’s record-breaking heat sees owner fined $250

Victoria police say any amount of time too long for dogs to be left in vehicles on hot days

A dog owner is out hundreds of dollars after leaving their pet in the car with the windows closed during Victoria’s record-breaking heat.

VicPD officers responded to a dog in a hot vehicle downtown Monday. The owner returned to the vehicle after shopping and argued with police, saying the dog had only been inside a few minutes.

VicPD stated that any amount of time is too long for a dog to be left alone in a vehicle when the temperature is as hot as it was on Monday.

The dog owner was ticketed $250 for enclosing an animal without sufficient air and water, and additional $109 for failing to change the address on their driver’s license.

The dog involved was okay, police said.

READ: RCMP arrest knife-wielding man on Galloping Goose trail in Sooke

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

DogsHeat waveVicPD

Previous story
Port Alberni’s blistering Monday fails to break all-time Vancouver Island high
Next story
Dozens of deaths in Vancouver, Burnaby linked to heat wave as police scramble to keep up

Just Posted

Tom Michell of Michell’s Farm shows damage that heat caused on his raspberry crop. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Saanich Peninsula farmers face significant crop losses due to excessive heat

The findings of a nearly year-long investigation into allegations of racism and toxic workplace culture at the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria, released in a report Tuesday, were followed by an admission of wrongdoing and promises to do better. (Twitter/RBCM)
Royal B.C. Museum releases results of racism report, apologizes for mistreatment

The calls to 911 on the Island between June 26 and 28 were much higher, largely due to the heatwave, according to service provider E-Comm 9-1-1. (Photo by Pexels)
Vancouver Island 911 calls jump nearly 60% during hottest days

A group of young people danced under the glow of the setting sun and temperatures began to let up Monday evening. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Sundown brings solace to Victoria residents scorched by summer heat