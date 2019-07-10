(Black Press Media files)

Legal pot price as much as 80 per cent more than illicit: StatCan

The cost of a legal gram of weed was $10.65, up from $10.21 in the previous quarter

Statistics Canada says the average cost of a gram of cannabis from the illicit market continues to drop as legal prices rise — with authorized retailers charging as much as 80 per cent more.

The government agency says the average price of an illegal gram of pot was $5.93 in the second quarter, down from $6.23 in the previous quarter.

The cost of a legal gram of weed, however, was $10.65, up from $10.21 in the previous quarter and nearly 80 per cent more than the average price of illicit weed during the second quarter.

Statistics Canada based these conclusions on price quotes gathered using its StatsCannabis crowdsourcing application between April 1 and June 30, 572 of which were deemed plausible.

Overall, based on the voluntary submissions, the average price per gram of cannabis fell to $7.87 from $8.03 in the previous quarter, largely attributed to lower illegal prices.

The share of StatsCannabis respondents purchasing pot illegally rose to 59 per cent during the quarter, up from 55 per cent in the first quarter.

Statistics Canada urged caution when interpreting the data, as the quotes are self-submitted and the number of responses are limited.

READ MORE: Ottawa not looking at changing impaired driving laws despite study on THC levels

READ MORE: Cannabis activist Jodie Emery gets mixed reactions after smoking on BC Ferry

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cloudy skies, chance of rain in Wednesday’s forecast

Just Posted

South Park parents disapointed in SD61’s decision to remove programs of choice

Elementary school to become a catchment facility by 2020/2021 school year

U.S. Navy being sued for expanded flights from island near Victoria

Washington State attorney general announces lawsuit against navy for expanded operations

Escaped William Head inmates back in police custody

Dangerous duo located by off-duty RCMP officer

New figures show construction slowdown in Greater Victoria

Value of building permits dropped across British Columbia

RCMP looking for suspect in ‘bold midday’ Sidney bank robbery

TD bank robbed on Beacon Avenue

VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Surveillance footage shows two masked men in hoodies dragging a mattress out of the store

Rascally rabbits destroy Vancouver Island lawns

City of Parksville says it’s up to individuals to deal with wild bunnies

POLL: Should there be more incentives for people to purchase electric bicycles?

Drivers who hand over the keys to their old gas-guzzler to get… Continue reading

Young Coquitlam author’s new book tells of lost dog near Williams Lake during 2017 fires

Nathan McTaggart, 13, was inspired to write book after meeting a young Williams Lake fire evacuee

Vancouver Island MLA heading into Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame

Parksville-Qualicum’s Stilwell began athletic career in Winnipeg

Man found dead in park in Nanaimo

Body of Nanaimo man who was in his 30s found in Harry Wipper Park on Sunday

Conditions ‘very dry’ across Vancouver Island despite rainfall

Low runoff on the Campbell River poised to break records going back 60 years

VIDEO: Old footage of rocking Surrey house party goes viral 30 years later

‘It was just a real fun night,’ said Rick DeBanks, whose Youtube clip has 12,000 views in a week

Recent earthquakes in B.C., California don’t mean the ‘Big One’ is imminent

But people should still be prepared now, because there will be little warning

Most Read