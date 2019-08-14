Clarity Cannabis will open their second location in Victoria on Aug. 17. (Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff)

Legal pot shop to open in Victoria with free merchandise

Clarity Cannabis opens second location on Aug. 17

Victoria residents will have one more place to buy legal marijuana following the recent closures of many unlicensed pot shops in Greater Victoria.

Clarity Cannabis opens a second location in Victoria on Saturday, Aug. 17 located at 855 Johnson street. They will be giving away free merchandise to the first 50 people in the doors with no purchase necessary.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: Province cracks down on second Victoria Trees Cannabis location, all to close today

Clarity Cannabis prides itself on dispelling myths, offering unbiased education and empowering responsible choices.

READ ALSO: Trees Cannabis closures impact pain management for regular customers

According to their website, Clarity Cannabis came into being by an experienced team of industry-leading pharmacists, internal medicine specialists and entrepreneurs.

For more information visit claritycannabis.ca.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
