Rendering of the Leigh Road connector project. (Photo courtesy of City of Langford)

Leigh Road connector to open this Sunday

Direct access from Langford Parkway to the Trans-Canada Highway now complete

Motorists will have a new route through Langford.

This Sunday, the City is unveiling a new crossing at the south end of Leigh Road over the railway to Langford Parkway. The unveiling also comes with activation of a newly signalized intersection at approximately 9 a.m.

ALSO READ: Leigh Road connection to be complete by March

“It’ll be much nicer for people living in the area … it’ll be less traffic going through our neighbourhoods, which is perfect,” Mayor Stew Young said. He added he’s personally looking forward to the new connection, adding people would complain to him about having to cross several traffic lights before getting to the highway.

With the final leg of Leigh Road open, the City will now have another major connection through the city and across the Tran-Canada Highway. Motorists can now travel on Leigh Road directly from Langford Parkway to the Leigh Road overpass or up Skirt Mountain on Bear Mountain Parkway, potentially alleviating some of the congestion on the Millstream Road overpass.

ALSO READ: Completion of Leigh Road connector postponed to mid-November

Young noted it will also make a big difference for people travelling from up Island for events at City Centre Park, as they won’t have to drive through Langford’s core.

ALSO READ: Work is underway on the Leigh Road connector in Langford

This connection was mandated as part of the original Westhills rezoning.

Westhills was required to build the infrastructure when they reached a certain density of residential and commercial development. However, they have agreed to build it earlier than anticipated.

