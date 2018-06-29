Leila Bui returns home to Gordon Head after six months

Bui was hit crossing Ash Road by a black SUV on Dec. 20

Eleven-year-old Leila Bui returned home last week, six months after being hit by the driver of a black Mercedes SUV outside of her home on Dec. 20.

Leila was struck a little after 8 a.m. in front of their home at the intersection of Ash and Torquay roads. She was crossing Ash Road to catch her usual morning ride to Arbutus middle school with the parent of a student who lives across the street when she was struck and thrown several metres.

Leila was in and out of a coma for weeks with intense brain swelling. She endured nine surgeries, mostly in those first few weeks, including a craniectomy to relieve swelling pressure of the brain and the removal of her spleen.

Leila is fed through a tube and is considered non-responsive as she is inconsistent in her responses to stimuli, often failing to respond. Her family continues to support her.

“After numerous surgeries and nearly half a year away from home, Leila is finally home! The six of us are finally together under one roof, a complete family again enjoying the ‘normal’ chaos of a house of four kiddies,” said her Go Fund Me update on Thursday.

Leila has three siblings, Quyne, 14, Myla, 9, and Jace, 6.

The family used the money from two Go Fund Me accounts to renovate of a bathroom to meet the girl’s needs, to purchase a wheelchair accessible van, and to cover costs of family travel to and from Vancouver to visit her while she was at Sunny Hill Health Centre for Children. The family also installed a new ramp in front of the house.

“Leila is a super strong and determined girl who has demonstrated to us throughout this whole journey just how much she wants to stay with us,” said the post. “She has come a very long way since that horrific day six months ago. She still has a long ways to go in her recovery, but every step, no matter how small it is, it is a step forward. Our family is always holding on to the firm belief, and am continuously hopeful that she will find her way back.”

Previous story
UPDATED: Police confirm identities of remains found near Ucluelet, homicide suspected
Next story
Six months later, rescued Cariboo cougar cub doing “fantastic”

Just Posted

Caravan Stage sets sail for Sooke

Nomadic outdoor theatre company founded 1970 in Kemp Lake

Leila Bui returns home to Gordon Head after six months

Bui was hit crossing Ash Road by a black SUV on Dec. 20

Victoria firefighters gear up to help battle a different nemesis

Formal gala at Crystal Garden raising funds for Ride to Conquer Cancer team’s efforts

10-year-old boy shot in Maple Ridge, police seeking witnesses

Boy was found with a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon, condition remains unknown

UPDATE: Missing 49-year old Robert Shepherd has been found

Police were concerned for his safety after he went missing on June 23

You’ll never get tired of this view

Hometown Heroes: Win 1 of 7 Grand Prizes – worth up to $2.6 million

VIDEO: Cycle for Sight fundraiser in Langley grows even bigger

More riders and larger donations in annual event to raise funds for retinal disease research

Six months later, rescued Cariboo cougar cub doing “fantastic”

Rocket finds a friend, Rosie, at the Greater Vancouver Zoo

B.C. businessmen open stem cell therapy clinic in Washington State

Langley group looks to Bellingham to offer ‘revolutionary’ therapy not approved in Canada

Stolen bike leads to 23-km wilderness trek for 63-year-old Royston man

A Royston man had to walk more than 20 kilometres back to… Continue reading

Saanich athletes at home for Canada this week against Chile

DeArmond, Mollenhauer suit up for Canada junior field hockey team

Ottawa details list of U.S. tariff targets, offers up to $2B in support

Ottawa also released details Friday of a financial aid package for industries and workers caught in the crossfire

VIDEO: Accident caught on Campbell River RCMP dashcam

‘This momentary lapse of attention nearly had dire consequences for all involved’

Popular Fanny Bay forest gallery closes; property sold

George Sawchuk’s “Wacky Woods” was a popular site with visitors for over 40 years

Most Read