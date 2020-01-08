Local authors have until Jan. 12 to submit their applications to take part in the GVPL’s Emerging Local Authors Collection. (Pixabay photo)

Less than a week left to be a part of library’s Emerging Author Collection

The collection features self-published, independent or small press books by locals

Local authors have less than a week left to submit applications to take part in the Emerging Local Author Collection for the Greater Victoria Public Library.

The collection features self-published, independent and small press books by local authors, which will be displayed at the Central Branch for one year. Ebooks are showcased online through BiblioBoard, with unlimited borrowing

Applications start rolling in the fall for the next year’s collection and the GVPL launches the books each spring.

This year authors can also submit their ebooks to the Indie Author Project, which could see their work in libraries across Canada through BiblioBoard. Books submitted will be reviewed by Library Journal and other industry professionals.

For more information on submitting your application visit gvpl.ca/virtual-branch/emerging-local-authors.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
